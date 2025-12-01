Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is expected to return to action on December 8 after being out of action for four weeks

The Nigerian international suffered a shoulder injury while in action for Pisa in their league game against Cremonese on November 7

With Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle shopping for midfielders, Akinsanmiro would be available ahead of the AFCON tournament

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has begun preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and impressive midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro will be available.

The 21-year-old is expected to return to action for Italian side Pisa next Sunday, following a three-week injury layoff.

He had suffered a shoulder injury during their league game against Cremonese at the packed Arena Garibaldi on November 7.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is expected to return to action on December 9.

The midfielder was in the starting line-up for his side, but was forced off in the 68th minute after suffering a knock.

There had been speculations that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle had considered the star for the CAF World Cup playoffs before he was injured.

Per Transfermkt, he has missed two league matches, but fresh reports have it that he is expected to be in action when Pisa take on Parma on December 8.

Akinsanmiro has been impressive since moving on loan from Inter to Pisa, as he is notably physical and technically gifted, Soccernet reports.

Having missed out on the World Cup playoffs, the former Remo Stars playmaker is now available for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Head coach Eric Chelle is billed to submit his final 28-man squad on December 10, picked from his provisional list of 55 players.

The tournament begins in Morocco on December 21, and the three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

​Although he has not played a lot of football in the past month, his decent start to the campaign should count for something.

Benjamin Fredrick ruled out of AFCON 2025

Exciting defender Benjamin Fredrick suffered a serious injury that will rule him out of the upcoming AFCIN tournament in Morocco.

The on-loan Brentford of England star picked up the injury in training upon his return from the World Cup play-off.

He is set to be out for 12 weeks, according to reports, and already, head coach Eric Chelle has made provision for his replacement in the team for the tournament, with the list said to be made public soon.

Fredrick's unavailability has left Nigerian fans concerned as the star is tipped to take over from captain William Troost-Ekong.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro will be available for selection ahead of AFCON 2025. Photo: Emanuele Comincini.

He played a key role for the three-time African champions at the World Cup qualifiers after he was discovered during the Unity Cup in London.

Ademola Lookman regains form

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman delivered another standout performance on Sunday, November 30, scoring in Atalanta’s 2-0 victory over Fiorentina, a win that lifted the Bergamo side to 11th place in Serie A.

The goal marks Lookman’s second strike in two matches, having also scored in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week

