Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly stripped Al-Kholood defender William Troost-Ekong of the captain’s armband ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

Troost-Ekong had led a protest against the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid allowances during the World Cup playoffs

The 32-year-old has shifted his focus to the upcoming continental showpiece after missing the Mundial

Eric Chelle has released his 54-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Topping the squad are Super Eagles captain William Trost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to release a trimmed list ahead of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) December 11 deadline.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong no longer captain

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has stripped former Watford star William Troost-Ekong of the captain’s armband ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to ScoreNigeria, Troost-Ekong has chosen to focus on his club commitments following the controversy that erupted during the World Cup playoff.

The 32-year-old is also pushing for a new contract with Al Kholood in Saudi Arabia and is required to meet certain appearance targets before being considered.

The former Udinese defender had led a protest against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over unpaid allowances dating back to 2019, just before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon last November, per BBC.

Troost-Ekong was instrumental at the 2023 AFCON, winning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award despite Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in the final.

William Troost-Ekong became the first defender to score three goals in a single tournament at the continental tournament last year. He also won the Greek title with PAOK last season, per VOA Africa.

The 32-year-old was criticised by some sections of the Nigerian media for failing to step up as a team leader and participate in the penalty shootout during the World Cup playoff final against DR Congo.

Wilfred Ndidi during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will captain the Super Eagles at this month’s AFCON in Morocco.

Ndidi wore the armband during the 2025 Unity Cup, parts of the World Cup qualifiers, and the playoffs as Nigeria failed to qualify for a second consecutive Mundial.

The former Leicester City star, who missed the 2023 AFCON due to injury, is now among the team’s most senior players in the absence of Troost-Ekong, alongside Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Former U17 and U20 star Ndidi has 71 caps with the Super Eagles after he made his full international debut in August 2015.

South Africa names AFCON 2025 squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa has announced its final 25-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and Nigerian defender Ime Okon was surprisingly dropped.

According to CAF, Hugo Broos, who was the first to announce his preliminary squad, took a step forward by trimming his squad 10 days before the December 11 deadline.

Source: Legit.ng