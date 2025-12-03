Kairi Kebetu has opted to represent the Nigerian national football team, even though he could play for England or Jamaica

The 16-year-old has been impressive for Aston Villa youth teams, having joined the English club at the U9 level

The skilful defender, who is said to be versatile at the back, has nurtured the ambition of playing for Nigeria at the youth level

An impressive youngster, Kairi Kebetu, who is eligible to play for three countries, has opted to represent the Nigerian national football team.

Kebetu has chosen to represent his African roots, even though he is qualified to play for Jamaica or England at the senior level.

The teenager is said to be in the final year of his schoolboy contract with English club Aston Villa, but he has received fresh offers.

Kairi Kebetu, who has been impressive for Aston Villa, opts to represent Nigeria at the national team level. Photo: Ed van de Pol.

His versatility is a major asset, as he is a ball-playing centre-back, a tough tackler, and can operate at right-back as well.

The youngster has been in Aston Villa's books since U9 and has played above his age group, including a game against Liverpool U17.

Kebetu has nurtured the ambition of playing for Nigeria at the youth level, particularly with the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles.

It was gathered via Own Goal that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are making efforts to recruit more players of Nigerian descent.

The trend is reflected in the current Super Eagles provisional Africa Cup of Nations squad, which features several stars born or raised abroad, per Al Jazeera.

Among them are Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ryan Alebiosu, Felix Agu, and Maduka Okoye.

Owen Goodman picks Canada over Nigeria

Meanwhile, a former Nigeria U20 invitee, Owen Goodman, has received an invitation to play for the Canadian senior national football team, even though he earlier showed interest in the Super Eagles.

Born in London, England, to Nigerian parents, Goodman moved to Canada at the age of five alongside his family members.

The exciting youngster had met with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, and was invited to the Flying Eagles squad.

The team had been preparing for the U20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina, but after several issues, Goodman failed to show up in camp, per Goalkeeper.com.

It is excitement among Super Eagles supporters as Kairi Kebetu opts to play for Nigeria. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

It was gathered that the Crystal Palace of England goalkeeper visited Nigeria alongside his mother and handed a signed club shirt to the NFF boss.

At the meeting, he made it clear that his desire is to represent Canada at the senior level and not Nigeria or England.

Ime Okon named in South Africa’s squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian defender Ime Okon, who plays for German Bundesliga side Hannover 96, is one of the 12 foreign-based players named in South Africa's squad for AFCON 2025.

The defender, who was born in Johannesburg to a Nigerian father and a South African mother, opted to represent the country of his birth over his father's origin.

