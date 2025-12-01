Yakubu Aiyegbeni has named two players who can help Nigeria win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Aiyegbeni backs the Super Eagles to win the tournament despite missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles finished runners-up in the 2023 edition after losing 2-1 to the host country Ivory Coast, in the final

Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has named two players who can help Nigeria win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles have temporarily moved on from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as AFCON 2025 looms.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni backs Nigeria to win AFCON 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, Nigeria is drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda as they seek a fourth continental title in Morocco.

Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 edition in a losing attempt to host nation Cote d'Ivoire after Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller cancelled William Troost-Ekong’s goal.

The team is determined to go all the way in Morocco to soothe the disappointment of 2023 and appease Nigerians for missing out on the World Cup.

Aiyegbeni backs Nigeria to win AFCON

Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni backs Nigeria to win AFCON 2025 in Morocco, particularly if they reach the final again.

The former Everton forward singled out two players, Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey, as the reason that Nigeria could go all the way.

“I'm still going to tip Nigeria. If we get to the final, then we can win it,” he told Sporting Cast.

“Victor Osimhen, he has been the number one. He’s Nigeria's best player. He's like a leader in the team. You see the aggression, the fight, he gives everything on the pitch.

“Then you have Calvin Bassey, the central defender from Fulham. Bassey is really solid in the team. He is a fighter, he gives 100%.

“I hope Nigeria can get to the final and win it, to bring that joy for not going to the World Cup,” he concluded.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni in action for the Super Eagles against Zambia at AFCON 2010. Photo by Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray forward Osimhen has a point to prove in Morocco, as he would want to avoid getting on the unwanted list of African legends who have never won AFCON.

At 26, he can still attend multiple tournaments, but the unpredictability of African football means that he has to win when the opportunity arises.

Nigeria will begin their AFCON 2025 campaign against Tanzania on December 23, before facing Tunisia on December 27, and the final match against Uganda on December 30.

The second match against Tunisia is of high stakes as the Carthage Eagles eliminated Nigeria from AFCON 2021 in that Round of 16.

Troost-Ekong named Nigeria’s rivals

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong named the three countries that can potentially stop Nigeria from winning AFCON 2025.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender named defending champions, Cote d'Ivoire, as one of the three countries which are good enough to stop Nigeria from winning.

Source: Legit.ng