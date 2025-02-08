The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament continues to build excitement as the Morocco showpiece nears

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are among the favorite teams to win the tournament after reaching the final in 2023

Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has recently spoken about winning the AFCON tournament in a recent interview

Conversations surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament are fast heralding the scenes, especially in the aftermath of the recently concluded draws.

The showpiece, slated for Morocco, appears to be shaping up to exceed the excitement of the previous edition achieved in Ivory Coast.

However, ahead of the competition, scheduled for the winter months, discussions about possible winners of the AFCON tournament have surfaced.

Alex Iwobi during the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on February 11, 2024. Image: Visionhaus.

While a few stakeholders, including former Cameroon defender, Jule Onana, have opted to offer rather diplomatic predictions about the tournament, others have made their predictions clear and, in some cases, bold.

The latest to air his take is Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi. The Fulham star, in a recent interview, detailed why the Super Eagles will win the showpiece in Morocco.

Alex Iwobi speaks on Nigerian winning the AFCON

In an interview on the Is This Seat Taken show, the 28-year-old midfielder shared that the Super Eagles are fully focused on winning the upcoming AFCON tournament.

"We want to win the AFCON. We were so close in the last one, and I want to win the next one," he said.

Boasting both a bronze and silver medal from previous AFCON editions, Iwobi also reflected on his favourite moment from the 2023 tournament.

"My favourite moment from AFCON 2023 was beating South Africa on penalties. Our goalkeeper [Nwabali]—that’s my guy. We’re one big family. We don’t believe in big egos, and we’re all as good as each other. Of course, we’ve got players nominated for Africa’s best, but we’re focused on being Africa’s best team. That’s how we see it," the former Everton star explained.

The Super Eagles have drawn a challenging group, facing Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, a team they've often struggled against. Whether coach Chelle and his squad can bring the title back to Nigeria for the first time since 2013 remains to be seen.

Goalkeepers Chelle could consider for Super Eagles

The Udinese star has recently been excluded from the team list of the Italian outfit after reports of his involvement in a betting scandal surfaced.

