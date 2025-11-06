Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was subject to a physical assault from Atalanta coach Ivan Juric

The incident happened during the second half of Atalanta's UEFA Champions League match against Marseille

Fans have reacted to the altercation between the Nigerian international and the Croatian manager

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman almost exchanged blows with Atalanta manager Ivan Juric during the UEFA Champions League match against Olympique Marseille on Wednesday night, November 5.

The incident took place in the 75th minute when Juric substituted the former Fulham star for USA midfielder Yunus Musah.

Lookman's rift with Juric

Reigning CAF player of the Year Ademola Lookman was visibly unhappy when coach Ivan Juric substituted him during the match between Atalanta and the French giant.

It appeared that Lookman remarked upon passing by, which prompted Juric to grab his arm and confront him. It took the quick intervention of the coaching crew, who quickly intervened to stop the situation from escalating.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Super Eagles winger requested a transfer during the summer, which was prevented by the club, and this has created tension between Lookman and the hierarchy of the Europa League winners.

Juric had earlier questioned Lookman’s commitment and attitude at the start of the season, a move that has since strained the relationship between the two.

La Dea secured a 1-0 victory over Marseille, with Lazar Samardzic scoring the lone goal in the 89th minute to take their tally to seven points and move them to 16th place in the UCL standings.

Juric reacts

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has played down in the incident that played out during their 1-0 win against Marseille.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 50-year-old attributed the scene to the tension and player's unwillingness to be substituted. He said:

“These are normal episodes in modern football, they happen every week everywhere. Players never willingly accept being taken off—it happens to [Kevin] De Bruyne in Naples, it happens everywhere.”

“On the pitch, there is adrenaline, there is nervousness, but then everything ends in the locker room. Everything is clarified, and we go forward.”

Fans react

@CalvinEmeka said:

"You grab a player you replaced forcefully in front of a worldwide TV audience?

"Ademola Lookman needs to make a statement right here and now: one of us has to go!"

@RealMaySano wrote:

"I see no reason why clubs should force any player to stay with them, it's kind of sl@very. Player’s agents must insert release clauses in all contracts bc this Lookman case is an obvious broken relationship and should be a ground for exit.

@simontopsy added:

"Lookman should just calm his head and see out his contract at that useless club. "He should join Osimhen in Turkey, they respect African players there."

Juric blames Super Eagles for Lookman's struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has hinted that the September and October international breaks contributed to Ademola Lookman’s early-season struggles.

The manager claimed that Lookman could have progressed faster in his fitness schedule if he had remained in Bergamo since his reintegration into the squad.

