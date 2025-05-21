Tottenham defeated Manchester United 1-0 to win the 2025 Europa League final in Bilbao

Winger Brennan Johnson scored the decisive goal in the 42nd minute to end Spurs 17-year wait for a title

The win was Tottenham's first major trophy for since 2008 and first European silverware since 1984

Brennan Johnson’s first-half strike secured a historic 1-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United in the Europa League final, ending a 17-year trophy drought for the North London side.

The highly anticipated final, held at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, delivered a night to remember for Spurs fans across the world.

Ange Postecoglou’s men showed discipline, grit, and attacking intent as they battled a determined Manchester United side in a tense European clash.

Johnson the hero in tight contest

Tottenham’s breakthrough came in the 42nd minute after a well-worked counter-attack saw Brennan Johnson needing a stroke of luck after latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Pape Matar Sarr.

The Welsh winger gave Spurs a deserved lead before halftime after he got the final touch after the ball had rebounded off Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, and goalkeeper André Onana could do nothing to keep the ball out.

Manchester United pushed for an equaliser in the second half, but had half-chances falling to Amad Diallo and Alexander Garnacho, which were easily dealt with by the Tottenham defence.

However, Micky van de Ven made a crucial goal-line clearance after goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had fumbled a cross inside the Spurs' 18-yard box.

Despite Manchester United’s late surge and added pressure, Tottenham held firm to secure their first piece of silverware since winning the League Cup in 2008 under Juande Ramos.

Postecoglou makes history for Spurs

Manager Ange Postecoglou has now etched his name in Spurs folklore, becoming the first Tottenham manager to lead the North London club to a European trophy since the UEFA Cup win in 1984.

The Australian tactician has transformed the club's identity since his arrival, and this victory marks the first major reward for his exciting and attacking philosophy.

Tottenham fans, who have waited nearly two decades for a major triumph, erupted in celebration as the final whistle blew.

The Europa League title not only adds a prestigious honour to the club’s history but also secures their return to the Champions League next season.

A new era for Tottenham

With young talents like Johnson and Destiny Udogie leading the charge, Tottenham’s future looks bright.

The Europa League victory is seen as a turning point for the club as they look to establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

For Manchester United, the defeat marks a disappointing end to a turbulent season, and questions will surely be raised over Reuben Amorim’s future at the helm after failing to win any major silverware this season.

Supercomputer predicts Europa League final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the Europa League final after running 10,000 simulations of the match.

The simulations gave Tottenham a slight edge with a 50.3% chance of lifting their first trophy since 2008, while the Red Devils have a 49.7% chance of winning the competition for the first time since 2017.

Spurs were victorious in 37.5% of the simulations against United’s 35.2%, while 27.3% went into extra-time and possible penalties to decide the winner.

Source: Legit.ng