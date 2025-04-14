Augsburg coach Jess Thorup was surprised by Frank Onyeka’s omission from Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad

Onyeka has been a consistent performer for Augsburg, helping them stay in contention for Europe

The Nigerian and Augsburg midfielder could still make the Unity Cup squad later this year

Augsburg manager Jess Thorup has voiced his disappointment following Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s decision to leave out Frank Onyeka from Nigeria’s squad.

The midfielder, currently on loan from Brentford, has been a consistent performer for Augsburg this season in the Bundesliga, but was surprisingly dropped for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Frank Onyeka has made 26 Bundesliga appearances for Augsburg this season. Photo by Christof Koepsel

Source: Getty Images

Onyeka was part of the 39-man provisional list for the crucial qualifiers but was cut from the final 23-man squad.

His exclusion raised eyebrows among fans and analysts, especially given his strong performances this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old has registered two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions and has been a rock in Augsburg’s midfield.

Thorup surprised by Chelle’s decision

Thorup, who previously managed Onyeka at Danish side FC Midtjylland, admitted in an interview with journalist Oma Akatugba that he was baffled by the decision.

“Yeah, I think he (Onyeka) has played an amazing season in one of the top leagues in Europe. I was really surprised (that he was not called up to Nigeria’s squad).

“I was sure that Frank was going to be part of it. I was even hoping he would be in the lineup and start the game. We were all surprised, but that was the decision from the coach. Frank can only keep performing the way he’s performing and hope he will be called up next time,” Thorup added.

Onyeka’s impact at Augsburg

Since joining Augsburg on loan, Onyeka has been a vital part of the club’s steady rise in the Bundesliga.

Frank Onyeka in action for Augsburg against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The team currently sits in 10th place in the Bundesliga, just three points off a potential European qualification spot.

Augsburg has lost just once in their last nine league matches, and Onyeka’s tenacity and composure in the middle of the park have been key to that consistency.

Hopes for Unity Cup and future Super Eagles role

While the World Cup qualifiers snub may have come as a setback, there’s optimism that Onyeka could be called up for Nigeria’s upcoming Unity Cup matches.

The 27-year-old midfielder could be recalled when the Super Eagles tackle Ghana and Jamaica in the four-nation mini-tournament in England, scheduled at the end of the European club season.

Onyeka’s defensive capabilities and work rate would be invaluable assets for the Super Eagles moving forward.

Chelle drops 6 players from squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has reportedly dropped six players from the 23-man squad that featured in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last March.

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, followed by a disappointing draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician was left unimpressed by several players who failed to meet expectations. He is now set to release a new squad list for the upcoming Unity Friendly Tournament in England this June.

