Fulham Coach Sends Message to Super Eagles Star After 1-0 Win vs Sunderland

Fulham FC beat Sunderland 1-0 during the English Premier League match at Craven Cottage on Saturday night, November 22

Substitute Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist for Raul Jimenez in the 84th minute to score the only goal

Fulham fans have sung praises of the Super Eagles star, who joined the club from AC Milan during the summer transfer window

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze inspired Fulham FC to a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in the English Premier League on Saturday night, November 22.

The Super Eagles star, introduced in the 60th minute, provided the assist for Mexican forward Raúl Jimenez to score the winning goal in the 84th minute, lifting Fulham to 14th place on the table.

The former AC Milan winger has now made five appearances for the Cottagers since joining from the Italian giants, registering two assists, per Daily Mail.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze provides an assist in Fulham's 1-0 win against Sunderland. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Chukwueze won two ball recoveries, claimed four duels, created five chances, completed two out of two take-ons, and provided one assist against Sunderland.

Silva reacts to Chukwueze's performance

Fulham coach Marco Silva said the Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze had a massive impact in the game following his introduction.

According to BBC, the Portuguese coach said the team would need his contribution going forward this season.

The 48-year-old added that the Nigerin player is effective both on the left and right wing. He said:

"Massive impact. On the right and the left. We try to play him on the left sometimes.

"He had a massive impact. We are seeing small spells for him. We are going to need him to have this type of impact, if possible, from the start of the match. He makes good decisions, and he is creative."

Samuel Chukwueze during the Premier League match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage, London. Photo by: Bradley Collyer/PA Images.

Fulham have won four of their last five Premier League home games (L1), as many victories as in their previous 15 such matches beforehand (D5 L6).

Fans react

@AlexJamesBowmer said:

"Chukwueze is magic. Can't remember the last time we had a winger who is both-footed, can play on both wings and can go inside and outside really effectively. Kevin was obviously frustrating, but at least he occupies defenders and doesn't let his head drop. A deserved win."

@nicmicffc wrote:

"Even though it was right in front of me, I didn’t realise how good that assist from Chukwueze actually was. Not even playing on his best side of the pitch. Brilliant."

@94CAMRAM added:

"What a delicious assist from Chukwueze. With little to aim at given Sunderland’s defensive line, he managed to feed Jimenez from the left, swinging it to the fringe of the 6-yard box. What shape, a striker’s dream ball, that. Samu is a live wire and a genuine game changer."

