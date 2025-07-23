Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has received a two-month ban for betting-related misconduct

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been handed a two-month suspension by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) after being found guilty of violating sporting integrity regulations.

The 24-year-old Udinese goalie was involved in a betting controversy during a 2023/2024 Serie A match against Lazio.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been handed a two-month ban by the Italian Football Federation following a high-profile betting scandal.

According to Punch, FIGC findings revealed Okoye was found to have deliberately committed a bookable offence to receive a yellow card, which coincided with suspicious betting patterns.

The National Federal Tribunal concluded its investigation and ruled that the Nigerian had breached Article 4 of the Sporting Judicial Code, the general principle of fairness, though he was cleared of more severe charges related to sporting fraud.

The ban will take effect from Udinese’s first official game of the 2025/2026 season, the Coppa Italia clash against Carrarese on August 18.

Okoye will therefore miss six league fixtures and return to competitive action by October 18.

Udinese releases statement after Okoye’s suspension

Shortly after the ruling, Okoye’s club, Udinese, released a strong statement in support of the Nigerian international, Football Italia reports.

Maduka Okoye has been suspended for two months and will miss six Serie A matches for Udinese next season as a result.

The Serie A club emphasised that the goalkeeper had been fully cleared of match-fixing allegations and that the two-month suspension was due solely to a technical violation of fairness principles.

“The Federal Tribunal of the FIGC has today excluded any involvement of the player Maduka Okoye in sporting fraud,” the club said.

“All accusations of presumed sporting fraud were dismissed, and the decision to impose a two-month ban was exclusively in reference to the violation of the generic principle of fairness.”

Udinese further reaffirmed its confidence in Okoye's integrity, stating:

“The club is satisfied that the athlete has been totally cleared of the insulting allegations of match-fixing.

“We cannot help but reaffirm maximum support to Okoye, who is now waiting to review the full motivation behind the sentencing.”

What’s next for Okoye after ban?

While the ban is a setback for Okoye’s club career, the fact that he was cleared of sporting fraud provides relief for both Udinese and Nigerian football authorities.

Had the 24-year-old goalkeeper been found guilty of match-fixing, Okoye would have faced a ban of up to four years, effectively ending his international and club career.

The Super Eagles goalie, a key figure in Nigeria’s national team setup, will now focus on returning to peak form once his suspension expires.

With crucial matches ahead for both Udinese and Nigeria, the club’s backing could be crucial in restoring his confidence and public image.

Okoye suspended after illegal betting scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okoye has been slapped with a two-month ban after being found guilty of illegal betting by the Italian football authorities.

The controversy erupted from a March 11, 2024, Serie A clash between Udinese and Lazio, where Okoye received a yellow card for time-wasting while his side was ahead 2-1.

