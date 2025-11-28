Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has reportedly proposed to his longtime girlfriend Tolami Benson in London

The couple has dated for at least five years and share a close and private bond since 2020

The news of the proposal has sparked excitement among Arsenal fans, celebrating Saka’s off-pitch win

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has taken a major step in his personal life after proposing to his long-term Nigerian girlfriend, Tolami Benson.

The couple reportedly got engaged during a romantic evening at a top hotel in London.

The proposal marks a new chapter for Saka and Tolami, who have kept their relationship mostly private despite the Arsenal star’s fast-rising global fame.

A private love story blossoms

Saka and Tolami have been quietly nurturing their relationship for years, long before the Arsenal star became one of England’s most influential footballers, Capital Xtra reports.

Although they began dating privately around 2020, the world first caught a glimpse of their relationship during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Tolami was spotted cheering passionately from the stands.

Her stylish match-day outfits quickly went viral, making her a fan favourite as well, and by Euro 2024, the couple appeared more comfortable in the public eye.

Tolami was again in the stands, offering her unwavering support. After England’s draw with Slovenia, the pair shared a tender pitchside kiss, a rare glimpse into their otherwise protected relationship.

How Saka proposed to girlfriend Tolami

According to The Sun, Saka went “all out” to ensure the proposal was unforgettable.

Reports claim the Arsenal star arranged a rooftop setting at a luxury London hotel, choosing the perfect moment to pop the question.

The engagement ring is said to be “absolutely enormous,” reflecting the significance of the occasion.

Though neither Saka nor Tolami has publicly confirmed the engagement yet, sources suggest they are enjoying the privacy and the calm before the inevitable media attention.

Despite their young age, those close to them describe the pair as deeply committed, sharing ambitions and a grounded approach to life amid the fame.

This milestone marks a heartwarming moment for Saka, whose performances on the pitch continue to earn praise, especially after leading Arsenal to a 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

How fans reacted to Saka’s proposal

News of the engagement sent social media into celebration, with fans expressing excitement and admiration for the couple.

One fan wrote, “Seeing Saka getting married is just a very pleasant surprise, time really flies.”

Another commented, “Saka is winning even more off the pitch tbh.”

Supporters have long admired the pair’s quiet, drama-free relationship, and many see the engagement as a natural next step for two people who have grown together through Saka’s rise to global stardom.

