Court of Arbitration for Sport Takes Final Decision on Team in Nigeria’s Group

A Court of Arbitration for Sport has affirmed Tanzania's qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Taifa Stars are drawn in Group C alongside Nigeria, Uganda and Tunisia at the tournament starting on December 23 in Morocco

The Guinean Football Federation (GFF) had lodged a protest that Tanzania fielded a player who wore an incorrect shirt number in the qualifiers

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has taken a final decision on Tanzania, a team in Nigeria's group at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both teams are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia and Uganda as the tournament begins in Morocco on December 23.

CAS finally brought an end to the dispute that threatened to overshadow one of Tanzania’s greatest football achievements in recent years.

The Tanzanian national team will play at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Photo: FADEL SENNA.

Source: Getty Images

The body dismissed Guinea’s appeal, and CAF confirmed that the Taifa Stars remain fully qualified for the continental showpiece, Africa Soccer reports.

The Guinean Football Federation (GFF) had lodged a protest that Tanzania fielded a player with an incorrect shirt number during their AFCON qualifier in November 2024.

GFF stated that the issue created an administrative mix-up leading to 'unfair tactical advantage', demanding that the game be forfeited 3-0 in their favour.

In an earlier ruling, CAF emphasised that the jersey error had no sporting impact and therefore could not invalidate a match played and won on merit.

CAS has upheld the decision, and an appeal was rejected in full with no replay, no sanctions and no disqualification, per Business Insider.

Tanzania made their first AFCON appearance in 1980, but what followed was a 39-year absence, but they returned to the continental spectacle in 2019 under Nigerian coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

The Taifa Stars also qualified for the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, marking the first time in history that they participated in the competition back-to-back.

Heading to the tournament in Morocco, the East Africans open their account against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on December 23.

They take on Uganda on December 27, before facing Tunisia in their final group game three days later.

CAF introduces 4 regulations for AFCON

Meanwhile, it was reported that CAF officials held a virtual meeting with the technical staff members of the 24 teams qualified for the upcoming tournament, according to Soccer Laduma.

Staff of all the participating national teams were presented with their respective team's workshop, which covers almost all aspects related to the organisation and execution of the competition.

Each participating team can register a maximum of 28 players, and only 17 staff members are allowed.

Teams can arrive in Morocco up to 5 days before the opening ceremony, and clubs must release players by December 8.

AFCON 2025 begins in Morocco on December 23. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Fredrick ruled out of AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that less than a month before their opening game against Tanzania, Benjamin Fredrick suffered a serious injury that will rule him out of the tournament.

The on-loan Brentford star picked up the knock in club training upon his return from the World Cup play-off.

Source: Legit.ng