Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has explained why England lost to Senegal in an international friendly held at the City Ground in Nottingham on Tuesday night, June 10

Kane scored the only goal for the Three Lions, but it wasn’t enough as the Teranga Lions secured a 3-1 victory in the East Midlands

The former Tottenham striker also scored the lone goal in England’s narrow World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, June 8

Harry Kane has expressed frustration over England’s lack of creativity in attack, as the team continues to struggle under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Three Lions suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Teranga Lions in an international friendly at the City Ground in Nottingham on Tuesday night, June 10.

England took an early lead through their all-time top scorer, Kane, who netted a rebound in the 7th minute after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy parried a shot from Anthony Gordon.

Harry Kane of England in action during the international friendly match against Senegal at City Ground in Nottingham, England. Photo by: Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal equalised in the 40th minute when Ismaila Sarr capitalised on a lapse from Kyle Walker to slot home.

The visitors went ahead in the 62nd minute through Habib Diarra, who beat Morgan Gibbs-White and slotted the ball between goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s legs.

Youssouf Sabaly sealed the win for the 2021 AFCON champions with a composed finish past Henderson, handing England their first loss to an African team in 22 years.

With this result, the Teranga Lions are now unbeaten in 24 consecutive matches.

Kane unhappy with performance

England captain Harry Kane admitted that the Three Lions were punished for failing to manage the game effectively in their 3-1 loss to Senegal.

According to the Indian Express, the Bundesliga champion said the defeat will serve as a learning experience for the team and insisted there’s no reason to panic.

The 31-year-old acknowledged Senegal’s technical quality and praised the African champions for their strong performance.

The former Tottenham captain also noted that England lost too many individual battles and lacked the necessary aggression throughout the match. He said via England Football:

“We had moments, but just both with and without the ball, things just aren't quite clicking. The team could not find the right passes or the fighting tempo."

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, reacts during the international friendly match against Senegal at City Ground in Nottingham, England. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Disappointing result, says Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment following the team’s 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

According to Sky Sports, the German tactician stated that the goals scored by the Teranga Lions were preventable and should have been better defended.

The former PSG coach also noted that England had a chance to equalize, but the goal was disallowed.

"It was a disappointing result for us. It felt a bit frozen and not active enough for a long time in the match."

Declan Rice gets a nickname

Legit.ng earlier reported that England star Declan Rice has fallen in love with Nigerian culture, surrounded by teammates from Africa.

In a post on X, the 26-year-old added a prefix to his first name after being hailed by Noni Madueke.

The former West Ham smiled and bounced on the bed in their hotel room while Trevoh Chalobah spoke in Jamaican to him.

