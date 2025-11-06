Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season with six goals

The 26-year-old scored his first UCL hat-trick as Galatasaray beat Ajax 3-0 on Wednesday night, November 5

Osimhen becomes the second Nigerian to score a UCL hat trick, and is currently Nigeria's all-time top scorer in the competition

Victor Osimhen is leading the race for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Golden Boot with six goals.

The Super Eagles striker delivered one of his best performances on Wednesday night, scoring a hat trick in Galatasaray's 3-0 win against Ajax.

Osimhen inspired the Turkish giant to their third European win this season, scoring in all the matches.

In the first half of the encounter, the former Napoli forward was denied twice by Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, with the first 45 minutes ending 0-0.

In the 59th minute, Victor Osimhen sneaked behind defender Josip Sutalo to head in former Manchester City Leory Sane's cross.

Osimhen scored a brace in the 66th minute from the penalty after Ajax defender Youri Bass handled the ball inside the box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Osimhen completed his hat trick in the 78th minute through another penalty kick as he struck the ball hard with his left foot, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Galatasaray are currently sitting in ninth position with nine points in the Champions League phase.

The former Napoli forward becomes the first Galatasaray player ever to score a brace in back-to-back Champions League matches, scoring a total of 45 goals for the Turkish giants, two goals more than coach Okan Buruk, who scored 43 during his playing days, per Galatasaray.org.

Osimhen leads UCL top scorer

With his hat-trick against Ajax, Victor Osimhen is currently leading the UCL's highest goalscorer log with six goals.

In joint second position are Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) with five goals.

In joint fifth position are Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Marcus Rashford (Barcelona).

Meanwhile, Osimhen has etched his name in history as Nigeria’s all-time highest goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League, netting 25 goals to surpass Super Eagles and Inter Milan legend Obafemi Martins, who previously held the record with 23 goals, per BBC.

The 26-year-old has also become only the second Nigerian player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League, following Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s hat-trick for Maccabi Haifa in their 3–0 victory over Olympiacos in September 2002.

Osimhen reacts after scoring hat-trick

