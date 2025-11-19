Victor Osimhen suffered a knock in the final of the African playoffs as Nigeria lost to DR Congo via a penalty shootout

The Nigerian international featured for just 45 minutes as he was replaced by Akor Adams in the high-profile fixture

He has since returned to his base in Turkey, and Galatasaray have confirmed the results of the player's MRI examination

Turkish club Galatasaray have confirmed that Nigerian international Victor Osimhen underwent an MRI scan upon his return to the club after the international break.

The Nigerian striker suffered a knock while on national duty with the national team in the World Cup playoffs in Rabat, Morocco.

Osimhen grabbed a brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win over Gabon on Thursday, November 13, but was in action for just 45 minutes in the final against DR Congo three days later.

MRI tests confirmed that Victor Osimhen suffered a moderate level of strain in his left hind muscle. Photo: Hakan Akgun.

The 26-year-old, who was in the starting lineup against the Leopards, featured for just 45 minutes as he failed to show up for the second half.

Cameras later captured the striker in the stands, showing visible signs of discomfort as he urged his teammates to fight on.

His 'disappearance' left Nigerian fans fuming as the Super Eagles failed to make an impact, eventually losing via penalty shootout, per BBC.

With Nigeria failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Osimhen has since returned to his base in Turkey and immediately underwent medical examination.

Galatasaray confirmed his injury status in a statement on Wednesday, saying the striker suffered a moderate level of strain.

The statement reads via the club's website:

"In the MRI examination performed today at our sponsor hospital Acıbadem, our football player Victor Osimhen, a moderate level of strain (strain and bleeding) was detected in his left hind muscle and treatment has been started."

Osimhen, who has already scored nine goals in 12 matches for the club in all competitions, is doubtful for their game against Genclerbirligi S.K. on Saturday.

Galatasaray remain top of the Turkish Super Lig table with 29 points from 12 matches, closely followed by arch-rivals Fenerbahce on 28 points.

Osimhen to miss CAF Awards ceremony

Meanwhile, Osimhen will not attend the 2025 CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat, slated for Wednesday night, November 19.

The striker will undergo treatment after he was diagnosed with a moderate level of strain in his left hind muscle.

He has been nominated for the best player award alongside Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

Victor Osimhen suffered a knock in the World Cup plyoff against DR Congo. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

The winner will be named at the ceremony as CAF is set to honour and celebrate the best players on the continent over the last year.

Osimhen to receive luxury car

