Spanish giants Barcelona have made their decision on whether to complete a permanent deal for on-loan Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The England international moved to the La Liga outfit on a season-long loan deal this summer and has netted three goals and registered five assists in just ten appearances so far.

Rashford grabbed his first league goal for the Catalonian outfit in their 4-1 loss to Sevilla over the weekend.

Barcelona are considering signing Marcus Rashford permanently.

Source: Getty Images

The only time he had issues was when he arrived late to a training session a few weeks back, which led to him being benched for some games.

However, his resurgence has been incredible so far, earning him a recall to the England national team by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Spanish outlet SPORT are reporting that Barcelona are making efforts to hand the 27-year-old a permanent contract, even though there is still some debate about a potential fee due to Barca’s financial situation.

Reports have it that Barcelona can activate the option for a fee of £26.2million, but the forward, who has a contract with Manchester United until June 2028, will likely have to sacrifice a portion of his current £315,000 per week salary from his deal at Old Trafford.

Tribal suggests that the hierarchy at Barca will try and negotiate a cut price to bring the Englishman to the club.

Such a move could be affected due to La Liga’s Financial Fair which states that clubs can only spend on salaries what they match in income.

There were earlier reports that Barcelona were planning to return the forward to England, but popular journalist Guillem Balague debunked the insinuations.

Balague said via SPORTbible:

"Absolutely rubbish that Barcelona is planning to end up early @MarcusRashford loan deal.

"Barca told his representative that they have a lot of confidence in Rashford’s potential and that they believe he will recover as a top player.

"No more to say, apart from the fact I agree with Gary Lineker and his treatment by some media."

Marcus Rashford has scored three goals and registered five assists for Barcelona so far.

Source: Getty Images

Also, journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the club’s board currently feel “very positive” about the England man’s performance and that he’s “not even thinking about a Manchester United return from the loan”.

Sevilla defeat Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that newly invited Super Eagles striker Akor Adams was on target as Sevilla stunned Barcelona 4–1 in a dominant La Liga display at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Nigerian forward sealed the victory late in stoppage time, condemning Hansi Flick’s Barcelona to their second consecutive defeat in all competitions, just days after their Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

