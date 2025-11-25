Owen Goodman had received an invitation to play for the Nigerian U20 team, but he could not show up in camp

The impressive goalkeeper has now received a national team invite from Canada, keeping his dream alive

His father has backed the decision to play for Canada, even though they await his citizenship to be approved

A former Nigeria U20 invitee, Owen Goodman, has received an invitation to play for the Canadian senior national football team, despite earlier interest in the Super Eagles.

Goodman had met with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, and was invited to the Flying Eagles squad.

The team had been preparing for the U20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina, but after several issues, Goodman failed to show up in camp.

Owen Goodman will represent Canada at the senior level. Photo: Cody Froggatt.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the Crystal Palace of England goalkeeper visited Nigeria alongside his mother and handed a signed club shirt to the NFF boss.

At the meeting, he made it clear that his desire is to represent Canada at the senior level and not Nigeria or England.

Born in London, England, to Nigerian parents, Goodman moved to Canada at the age of five alongside his family members.

He has made appearances for Canada U20 and England U20, but he is still eligible to play for any of the countries at the senior level.

The shot-stopper told Goalkeeper.com:

"I grew up in Canada, I was born in England, I’ve spent a lot of my life in Canada and England. I’ve played for England at the youth level, but looking at it now, I feel like my dream is to play for Canada.

"I’ve never really said that to many people, but I’m just waiting on a call-up from Canada. I don’t know when it will come, but I’m hoping it will come soon. But that’s my dream, to play for Canada."

His dad, Phil, seems pleased with the decision to play for Canada, even though they await his citizenship to be approved by the country's authorities.

Phil told The Athletic:

"He tells me he feels more Canadian than Nigerian. His preference is Canada, but the only way that can happen is if he gets his citizenship.

"That is through the Canadian Soccer Association, but we may see if we can do it off our own back because he wants to become a citizen anyway and it gives him a better chance of a call-up."

His dream came alive when he made the bench for Canada in a 0-0 draw against Ecuador in an international friendly game.

Owen Goodman has represented England U20 and the Canadian U20 teams. Photo: Cody Froggatt.

Source: Getty Images

Is Owen Goodman a missed opportunity?

Nigeria’s recent drive to recruit foreign-born stars like Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, and Semi Ajayi has yielded results.

However, Goodman's decision may highlight growing concerns about delayed integration and communication gaps in the recruitment process of these stars into the Super Eagles.

