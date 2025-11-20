Mikel Obi is unimpressed with Alex Iwobi, who posted a clip of the Super Eagles' hotel ahead of the World Cup playoff

Iwobi sparked controversy online after sharing a video of the environment, leaving fans blasting the Nigeria Football Federation

Mikel disclosed that such an act will only draw negativity, adding that focus should be on winning the match at hand

Nigerian football legend Mikel Obi has expressed disappointment in Alex Iwobi's actions days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

The Super Eagles thrashed Gabon 4-1 in a semi-final before losing via penalties to DR Congo, as they missed out on qualification.

However, barely two days before their game against Gabon, Iwobi sparked controversy after sharing a clip showing the state of the team’s hotel.

Alex Iwobi stirred controversy only when he shared a clip showing the state of the Super Eagles' hotel in Morocco. Photo: Visionhaus.

The midfielder captured the Rive Hotel environment and then posted the video on social media, stirring reactions from fans and stakeholders.

It drew criticism from fans who questioned the officials of the Nigeria Football Federation over player welfare and preparation for the decisive encounters.

Mikel lambasted Iwobi for such an act, especially on the eve of a high-profile fixture involving the national team. Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, the former Chelsea star said:

"Again, Alex Iwobi that picture, maybe it was taken innocently and him posting it up

"But again, as a player, playing in Europe, leaving in a nice accommodation, you should have known better, two days before the game.

"Don’t put that up, I read the comments, you don’t want those negativity, you don’t want that around two days before the playoff games."

The former Super Eagles captain further disclosed that he would have instructed the Fulham star to delete such a clip, had it happened during his time.

Mikel added that such an act will only distract the team from their main purpose, saying focus should be totally on the match ahead. He said:

"If I was the captain, I would tell him to take that down straight away. Take it off your Instagram, take it down, we don’t need that.

"For me, those are the things that maybe Alex posted that picture innocently, for some reasons, whether it was frustration or not, but don’t put it up on social media.

"For him to just come out and try to defend himself, all that just plays round, it’s a negativity."

Meanwhile, Iwobi later released another video clarifying that he had no malicious intent for the first video and was sharing what he was seeing.

“You see, in life, it's all about perspective because I snapped at the view I have and people are thinking these guys are ungrateful."

Mikel Obi says he would have ordered Alex Iwobi to take down the controversial video shared on social media. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

