Paul Pogba has finally made an emotional return to competitive football after serving an 18-month ban

A banned substance that boosts testosterone and enhances endurance was detected in the player's body back in 2023

He returned to action on November 22, 2025, coming on as a substitute in Monaco's loss to Stade Rennais

French international Paul Pogba disclosed that he had almost given up on football after being away from competitive football for more than two years.

The former Juventus midfielder was banned from football due to an anti-doping violation after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone.

According to the result of the test conducted on August 20, 2023, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which is a banned substance that boosts testosterone and enhances endurance, was detected in the player's body.

He was initially handed a four-year ban, but the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) accepted his appeal in October 2024, reducing the ban to 18 months.

The 32-year-old made an emotional return to professional football, marking his first competitive match in Ligue 1 after 811 days out.

He came on as a substitute in AS Monaco's 4-1 loss to Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon, November 22.

Speaking on his return, the former Manchester United midfielder said he almost hung up his boots, thanking his partner Adelaide for giving him the strength to continue.

Pogba said:

"It’s the first step for me, everything that happened is behind. I left it all behind and now we are on a straight line where there is only happiness and pleasure,” Pogba said in a video shared by Monaco.

"Today, I took pleasure in being out there despite the result, I took pleasure in coming back on the pitch.

"I am happy with this side of me but also a bad loser so it’s not part. But at least I am happy and proud."

It was a historic Ligue 1 debut for the star, who was introduced into the entertaining encounter in the 85th minute.

He was treated to a heroic welcome as the crowd stepped onto the field, a symbol of resilience and hope for Monaco fans.

Pogba hopes to regain full fitness as he looks forward to playing full matches and helping Monaco challenge for European qualification and success in the Champions League. He added via United in Focus.

“We will work hard to come back to help our team. We are disappointed on one side, but quite happy about it."

Pogba's turbulent path to Monaco

