Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has shared how the previous tackled issues surrounding their allowances, bonuses, and flight tickets

The current crop of Nigerian players embarked on a protest during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco

The Super Eagles eventually failed to qualify for the Mundial for the second consecutive time after the 2022 edition

Former Super Eagles star Yakubu Aiyegbeni has recounted his experiences with past Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) administrations regarding unpaid entitlements.

He spoke against the backdrop of Nigerian players boycotting training in protest over unpaid allowances during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The players alleged that the NFF owes them allowances spanning 31 matches since 2019. Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is facing a similar situation, as the football body has reportedly not paid his salary for two months.

The National Sports Commission claimed that funds were released to the NFF to clear the backlog of bonuses before the crucial playoff, per ESPN.

However, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has strongly denied the allegations, insisting that the federation owes no outstanding debts to the Super Eagles.

Aiyegbeni explains how ex-Super Eagles stars handle NFF

Former Super Eagles player Yakubu Aiyegbeni has commended the patience of the current senior men’s national team players despite the treatment meted out to them by the NFF.

In a viral post on X, the former Middlesbrough star explained that former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh, Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Jay Jay Okocha always demand for their entitlements before the commencement of any match.

The three-time AFCON bronze medallist said failure to comply with the demands of their leaders results in strike action. Aiyegbeni via Bet9ja Home Turf:

"I think this crop of players are nice guys, you can't play 31 games for how many years and don't get paid but still play for the country. When you have players like Sunday Oliseh, Kanu Nwankwo and Jay Jay Okocha, no chance they will go on strike.

"When we come to the national team Oliseh will inform the NFF that if we don't get our ticket money and daily allowances before the match, we will not play. The money will come out, so no be new thing we don dey for so many years."

