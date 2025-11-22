A British football pundit is calling for Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped from the national team

The Selecao suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ireland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on November 13, with the Manchester United legend receiving a red card during the match

Portugal went on to win their final qualification game 9–1 against Armenia in the absence of Ronaldo

British football pundit Geoff Shreeves has urged Portugal manager Roberto Martinez not to include Cristiano Ronaldo in his starting XI.

Ronaldo guided the Selecao to win the 2025 UEFA Nations Cup against Spain via penalty shootout (5-3) after playing a 2-2 draw during regulation time.

The Manchester United legend has scored a total of 143 goals and 46 assists in 226 appearances in all competitions, per Sofascore.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2026 World Cup qualifying UEFA match between the Republic of Ireland and Portugal in Dublin, Ireland. Photo by: Tim Clayton.

The 40-year-old is aiming to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup before he retires from international football, having won all the available trophies.

Shreeves shares reason for Ronaldo's exclusion

Popular sports pundit Geoff Shreeves believes that the presence of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal team limits the squad's fluidity and mobility during games.

In a viral post on X, the British recalled that the Al Nassr star was dropped during the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar before the coming of Roberto Martinez.

He further said the team looks more impressive without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI, per Sportskeeda. He said:

"Portugal are a pressing team, and Cristiano Ronaldo cannot press, because he doesn't have the legs.

"Do you remember in the 2022 World Cup under Fernando Santos, he dropped him and in comes your man Goncalo Ramos and he scores a hat-trick. Then that coach gets sacked, Roberto Martinez restores his place in the team. That was the chance."

Shreeves said Ronaldo can make his contributions from the bench during games. He said:

" I still think he can contribute, his aura, his personality is massive but they are more fluid and mobile (without him)."

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin, Ireland. Photo by: Seb Daly/Sportsfile.

Fans throw weight behind Ronaldo

Legit.ng compiled reactions from the statement credited to Shreeves on Cristiano Ronaldo affecting the team. Read them below:

@Chidoskinho said:

"If CR7 does not press.. Does Messi press?

"Being the best comes with huge hatred."

@0xMcEal wrote:

"Everyone wants a piece of the CR7 cake.

"Where was Ramos when they lost to Morocco? That same CR7 helped equalize against Spain to win the EUROs. I’d take Carlos over Ramos anytime."

@Kamblossi added:

"That pressing argument is so old and tired. Was Messi pressing when they won the world cup? Has he ever pressed even in any of the teams he has played at? I promise you football is not all about pressing."

@Camilo_Jim_ said:

"Yet, Portugal failed to win against Marroco when Ronaldo was benched. Same story - Portugal played without Ronaldo in another match and they scored lots of goals, same here. They played against Arminia, in fact Ramos games was ok. They may lose pressure with Ronaldo but win more."

Rooney expresses admiration for Messi over Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Everton star Wayne Rooney has admitted his admiration for the Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, describing him as an all-round player.

The former England international said he loves watching the World Cup winner.

