Spain has completed a late push to secure Edna Imade, ending Nigeria’s hopes of adding her to the Super Falcons

The 25-year-old striker has earned her first call-up for Spain ahead of the UEFA Women’s Nations League final

Nigeria has lost a major star despite earlier interest and long-term plans to integrate Imade into the national team

Spain have officially pulled ahead of Nigeria in the race to secure the international future of highly rated striker Edna Imade.

The 25-year-old, born in Morocco to Nigerian parents and raised in Spain, has been named in Spain’s 25-woman squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League final, an inclusion that effectively shuts the door on her representing the Super Falcons.

For years, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) believed they were well-positioned to bring Imade into the fold.

Earlier this year, Imade had no Spanish or Moroccan passport, and Nigeria appeared to be her most realistic path to international football, Bold Sports reports.

The 25-year-old forward even came close to making the final squad for the delayed 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, before head coach Justine Madugu made a late decision to omit her.

Behind the scenes, Imade had reportedly shown a desire to play for Nigeria, and Madugu repeatedly described her as one of his long-term plans post-WAFCON.

But Spain moved with urgency, clearing paperwork and accelerating her eligibility process.

A breakout star who kept rising

Imade’s call-up is not a surprise. Her form this season as seen on Fotmob, has been exceptional, with seven goals in eight matches in the 2025/26 Liga F campaign, and her overall trajectory has been upward for three consecutive years.

After scoring five goals in her debut season in Spain’s top flight, she exploded with 16 league goals in 2024/25.

That breakout year convinced German giants Bayern Munich to sign her on a four-year contract, as she is currently on loan at Real Sociedad before joining the German side permanently in 2026.

In total, Imade has 28 Liga F goals under her belt, and her reputation grew further when she scored the winner in Real Sociedad’s stunning 1-0 victory over Barcelona earlier this season, ending the champions’ long away unbeaten streak.

Where it slipped away for Nigeria

Nigeria’s failure to secure Imade was not due to a lack of interest, as Madugu confirmed weeks ago that Spanish authorities were pushing aggressively to secure her services, creating obstacles for Nigeria’s attempts to convince her.

“I made approaches to Edna. We wanted her to come and play for Nigeria,” Madugu told journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

He noted that while Imade’s family leaned toward Nigeria, her club and agents leaned toward Spain.

Even players based in Spain attempted to contact her on behalf of the NFF, but no breakthrough came. Although she holds a Nigerian passport, Spain’s determination eventually tipped the balance.

With the Super Falcons preparing to defend their WAFCON title next year, where World Cup qualification will be at stake, Imade’s absence removes a potentially transformative attacking option.

Nigeria still has talent, from Gift Monday to Esther Okoronkwo, but losing one of Europe’s most in-form strikers will sting.

Imade sends message to Nigeria coach

