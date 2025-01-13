Edna Imade has sent a message to the head coach of the Super Falcons following her strike against Real Madrid Women

The Moroccan-born forward has continued to impress for Granada, taking her tally to 10 league goals this season

She has indicated her willingness to represent Nigeria even though she is eligible to play for Morocco or Spain as well

Nigeria-eligible forward Edna Imade has fired a strong message to the Super Falcons handler Justin Madugu after her goal against Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old Granada Women star, who has played 14 Spanish Liga F matches this season, took her tally to 10 when she netted in the 27th minute against Las Blancas.

Imade has continued to make waves across Spain, with many branding her as the league's best striker at the moment.

Although they were thrashed 3-1 on Sunday, Imade's goal was one of the highlights of the entertaining encounter.

The impressive forward once again proved her ability to score against top-level opposition, Afrik Foot reports.

Born in Morocco to Nigerian parents, Imade was raised in the Spanish city of Seville, as she can represent any of the three nations at the senior level.

Edna Imade willing to represent Nigeria

Meanwhile, the striker has indicated her interest in playing for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Her recent performances have shown that she would be a good addition to the Nigerian women's national team.

She won the Liga F Player of the Month Award for December, edging sensational stars, including Real Madrid's Signe Bruun and Barcelona's Esmee Brugts, to the prize.

Imade netted a brace against Eibar, a crucial goal from the spot in a close loss to Real Betis, and another brace in Granada's 3-0 win over Sevilla.

She joined the club in 2023 from Malaga, and so far, she has netted 15 goals in 42 appearances since she arrived. She also had a stint with Malaga FC.

Rasheedat Ajibade impresses in Liga F

Meanwhile, Nigerian international and Atletico Madrid Feminine forward Rasheedat Ajibade won the Spanish Liga F Player of the Month Award for September.

The playmaker started the season on a sensational note, registering an assist in the season opener against Granada and then went on to net a brace in a dominant display against Valencia.

The Super Falcons captain pipped several top contenders, including Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor, Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir, Levante Badalona’s María Llompart, and Athletic Club Femenino’s Nerea Nevado to claim the Player of the Month award.

Oshoala dropped from France friendly

Legit.ng earlier reports that Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala was a notable absentee from the Super Falcons list as head coach Justine Madugu named the players for the international friendly against France.

The Nigerian women's national team played their French counterparts on November 30, 2024, and the Europeans won the tie 2-1.

Madugu’s 20-man squad was announced via the team's official X account with Oshoala missing from the squad for the encounter.

