Former Super Eagles defender Sam Elijah is calling for Eric Chelle’s dismissal after Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying failure

Nigeria have failed to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cups after losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo

The Super Eagles will now prepare for AFCON 2025 in Morocco despite the latest setback

Nigeria’s dream of competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in heartbreak after a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in the African play-off final.

The match, which finished 1-1 after extra time, saw the Super Eagles fail to secure one of Africa’s slots at the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Nigeria Football Federation has been advised to ask Eric Chelle following his inability to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe

This marks the second consecutive World Cup Nigeria is missing, intensifying scrutiny on the team and its coaching setup, BBC reports.

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Elijah did not hold back in criticizing head coach Eric Chelle, insisting the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must act decisively.

“I am a coach, and for me, yes, he should be sacked because he did not give us the World Cup ticket,” Elijah stated.

The call for Chelle’s dismissal highlights the growing frustration among former players and fans alike following Nigeria’s disjointed qualifying campaign, which included three managerial changes and training boycotts, ESPN reports.

Eric Chelle’s future in doubt

Chelle, who replaced Augustine Eguavoen as head coach, has faced relentless pressure to deliver results.

Eric Chelle led the Super Eagles to the World Cup playoff final, where they lost via penalties to DR Congo. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Despite having a stacked squad featuring top talents such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi, Nigeria could not overcome DR Congo in the decisive playoff.

Elijah drew comparisons to Eguavoen, arguing that if his predecessor was asked to step aside for failing to qualify, Chelle should face the same scrutiny.

“What are we looking for? If we cannot go to the World Cup, then he has no business being the national team coach.”

With Nigeria missing consecutive World Cups, questions loom over Chelle’s ability to inspire the team capable of competing on the global stage.

The 1994 World Cup in the United States marked Nigeria’s World Cup debut, reaching the Round of 16 and establishing the Super Eagles as a force in African football.

AFCON 2025: A chance for redemption

Despite the disappointment of missing the World Cup, Nigeria will turn its attention to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, the Super Eagles will aim to restore national pride on the continental stage.

Nigeria was one step away from winning the competition the last time in the Ivory Coast, losing to the hosts 2-1 in the final in 2024.

While the World Cup setback has cast a shadow over the team, the AFCON presents an opportunity for Chelle, if retained, or a new coach, to demonstrate leadership and reignite Nigeria’s competitive edge.

