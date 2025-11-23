A former Nigerian international has shared his sad experience after missing the World Cup following the array of stars

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following their 4-3 defeat against DR Congo

Nigeria has missed their second consecutive Mundial, and 10 in total since gaining their independence in 1960

A former Super Eagles star has opened up on the horrors he endured following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The three-time AFCON champions had a strong run in the World Cup qualifiers after appointing Eric Chelle as coach of the men’s senior national team.

Eric Chelle and Samuel Chukwueze during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Lesotho and Nigeria in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former Mali coach recorded four wins and two draws, finishing second in CAF qualification group C with 17 points, one point behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who claimed the sole automatic ticket.

The Super Eagles advanced to the World Cup playoffs after a 4-0 victory over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in their final group match, edging out Burkina Faso, who finished with 21 points.

Nigeria then humbled the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup playoff, with Victor Osimhen scoring twice in extra time, before eventually falling 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the final played in Rabat, Morocco, on November 16.

Udeze recounts missing 2006 World Cup

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze said missing the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany was extremely painful.

According to Sun, the former PAOK player said he shed tears after Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw against Angola in the World Cup qualifier in Kano.

The former West Brom defender said he sustained an injury during the encounter, which marked the beginning of another struggle in his career. He said:

Ifeanyi Udeze and Olof Mellberg during the 2002 FIFA World Cup match between Nigeria and Sweden. Photo by: Martin Rose/Bongarts.

Source: Getty Images

"My last game for the Super Eagles was against Angola in a 2006 World Cup qualifier, played in 2005 in Kano.

"That was where I first got my injury. I felt bad—we didn’t qualify for Germany 2006. It was painful and crazy, but that’s football. I cried and got really angry because that was the beginning of my injury troubles. It was sad."

Austin Jay Jay Okocha gave Nigeria the lead against Angola in the 5th minute, before Figueiredo broke the hearts of Nigerians in the 60th minute, with both countries finishing with 21 points.

The Sable Antelopes edged the Super Eagles on head-to-head rule, following their 1-0 win at the Estádio da Cidade la Luanda.

Following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup, the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Galadinma, said attending the Mundial is not the country's birthright.

Galadinma was sacked as the NFA president during an extraordinary congress, with 68 members voting against him in 2006, per BBC.

NFF apologise for missing World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The leadership of the NFF has sent a personal apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng