Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammates have all received an exotic ride each after the club partnered with automobile company Hongqi

While the Nigerian international star is away on national duty, his teammate, Yunus Akgun, was spotted admiring the luxury ride

The E-HS9 is a full-size intelligent electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) of the Hongqi brand, a Chinese automobile company

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen and his club teammates have received an exotic ride each after following Galatasaray's partnership deal with automobile company Hongqi.

Founded in 1958, Hongqi is a Chinese luxury car brand owned by the automaker FAW Group, attaining its status as the oldest Chinese passenger car brand.

It was gathered that Galatasaray signed a partnership deal with Hongqi Turkey under the leadership of the brand's Turkish representative, Yenikoy Motors.

Victor Osimhen will receive a luxury Hongqi E-HS9 when he returns to Turkey after the international break. Photo: yenikoymotors.

According to reports, all players of the Turkish club will receive a fully electric luxury SUV Hongqi E-HS9, until the end of the season.

In a statement via Qual Comm website, the new Hongqi E-HS9 is a full-size intelligent electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) of the Hongqi brand.

It features the Quectel AG15 module integrated with the Qualcomm® 9150 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) chipset solution.

The ride is the industry’s first production vehicle that has achieved 100% validation of driving assistance warning in multiple LTE-V2X communication scenarios and has now become the world’s first commercialised vehicle to feature LTE-V2X technology.

Viral video shows the moment some players, including Yunus Akgun, received their ride as they cruised on the streets of Istanbul.

Yenikoy Motos shared the clip on the official Instagram handle and added the caption:

Galatasaray and Hongqi Turkey signed a special cooperation under the leadership of the brand's Turkish representative Yeniköy Motors.

"Fully electric luxury SUV Hongqi E-HS9, was offered to Galatasaray footballers until the end of the season.

"Combining superior technology, zero emissions and high performance, the E-HS9 will give players a sustainable and distinguished driving experience."

Osimhen buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan

This comes barely five months after Victor Osimhen acquired the latest 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at a staggering N900 million.

The 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is said to be at the top of automotive opulence as it boasts a sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort.

Powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine, the exotic ride is fitted with 563 horsepower, blending performance with elegance, per RR.

Its bespoke interior, customisable to the owner’s desires, features premium leather, handcrafted wood trims, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems, making it a favourite among the elite.

Yunus Akgun was spotted cruising in his Hongqi E-HS9. Photo: yenikoymotors.

Osimhen took to social media to share glimpses of his new ride, sparking excitement among fans.

