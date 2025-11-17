United Nigeria Airlines and the NCCA have reacted to VDM and Mr Jollof's physical altercation

The incident which occurred in Asaba during the boarding was captured in a video shared on social media

There will be possible prosecution and blacklisting, and it is expected that the airline will report the incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and United Nigeria Airlines have issued strong statements after an altercation involving online personalities Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, disrupted boarding procedures at Asaba International Airport on Monday, November 17.

In a statement released on X, United Nigeria Airlines confirmed the incident, noting that it happened during the boarding of Flight UN0523 on Monday morning.

The airline said its crew acted “immediately and professionally” in line with global aviation safety protocols, moving quickly to de-escalate the confrontation.

The statement signed by its spokesman Chibuiké Uloka reads:

"United Nigeria Airlines confirms that an altercation occurred between two passengers, identified as Martins Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan) and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi (Mr. Jollof), during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport on the morning of 17 November 2025.

In full compliance with global aviation safety protocols, our crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation. Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation."

United Nigeria Airlines said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that threatens passenger or crew safety.

The statement continues:

"United Nigeria Airlines places the highest priority on safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any conduct that threatens the security or well-being of passengers or crew. After all standard procedures were completed, the flight departed safely while the passengers involved in the altercation remained with the authorities.

"We remain firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and secure travel experience across our network."

NCCA reacts to VDM/Mr Jollof physical altercation

Also, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reacted to the incident, suggesting that both of them could be prosecuted after the investigation.

Michael Achimugu, the director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, clarified that viral online claims suggesting instant prosecution or blacklisting of the passengers were inaccurate.

Achimugu added that even the airline’s internal decisions, such as placing passengers on a no-fly list, must go through management meetings and approval processes.

He said:

“The airline has not yet filed an incident report because they are currently in a management meeting. This is normal, even internationally.”

NCAA has also directed its officers in Asaba to gather a full account of the actions taken by security, the pilot, and other airport personnel.

He added:

“The NCAA does not have prosecutorial powers “But as with previous cases, we will advise the airline to blacklist the passengers and write to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to pursue prosecution.”

