Victor Osimhen has splashed cash on the latest Rolls-Royce Cullinan as he was spotted cruising in it in Nigeria

The Napoli of Italy striker, who is holidaying back home, is giving himself a treat before returning to his base

The 2025 model of the posh car is fitted with 563 horsepower, blending performance with elegance

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has acquired the latest 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at a staggering N900 million.

The striker, who has returned to his parent club Napoli after completing a season-long loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray, is now turning heads with his luxurious taste in automobiles.

The 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is said to be at the top of automotive opulence as it boasts a sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge luxury SUV car on display at Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal.

Source: Getty Images

Powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine, the exotic ride is fitted with 563 horsepower, blending performance with elegance, per RR.

Its bespoke interior, customisable to the owner’s desires, features premium leather, handcrafted wood trims, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems, making it a favourite among the elite.

Osimhen, who is holidaying in Nigeria after a long season, took to social media to share glimpses of his new ride, sparking excitement among fans.

It reflects his rising status as one of Africa’s richest footballers, with his lucrative Napoli contract and endorsement deals fueling such lavish investments.

While some fans praised his success, others sparked debates about the extravagance. @official_papson wrote on X:

"He has put in work and effort. Congratulations king. I’m next."

@Hazard_kay added:

"I remembered you wanted to teach him about web 3 couple of weeks ago."

@Belive_100 wrote:

"And i no even get money for account or even know wetin i go chop today yet!! @victorosimhen9 congratulations big man!! Many more to come."

@youngcaesarmike cautioned:

"I hope someone is advising him to at least invest his money into something meaningful that create assets.

"Man is moving like a social or musical celebrity forgetting he his just a footballer, the moment he hangs boot the money stops coming hope someone told him that."

@Jimohsegun14 said:

"It’s so funny that people didn’t know that all these things footballers are buying this summer break time is just like 2% out of their worth."

@nahdoofficial added:

"Congratulations victor osimhen …I use ur blessing pray for my own corrolla make God self do that small one for me."

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Turkish Super League match against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen speaks on childhood struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen has shared some of his childhood experiences while growing up in Lagos State in the southwestern part of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles striker was born in Olusosun, a remote area of Patrick and Christianah Osimhen in 1998, as the youngest of six siblings.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year did not hold back while granting an interview with Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, at his house.

He opened up about how he did lots of menial jobs while growing up to support his family.

