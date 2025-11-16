Eric Chelle is set to make massive changes in the Super Eagles starting XI in the World Cup playoff final against DR Congo

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi returns from suspension, triggering major defensive changes

DR Congo is set to retain a settled XI after strong defensive displays for the crucial playoff final on Sunday

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has made a bold reshuffle in the Super Eagles squad ahead of tonight’s all-important 2026 FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff final against DR Congo.

With only one African ticket available for the Mexico showdown, the clash at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat promises intensity, pressure, and high tactical stakes.

Semi Ajayi’s comeback from a one-match suspension has prompted a major shake-up in Nigeria’s starting XI.

The Hull City defender missed the 4-1 victory over Gabon due to accumulated yellow cards, but is expected to walk straight back into the lineup.

In Ajayi’s absence, Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick operated in central defence, with Fredrick impressing with maturity beyond his years.

However, Chelle is now set to adjust his backline, likely shifting Fredrick to right-back to accommodate Ajayi’s return alongside Bassey in central defence.

Ajayi brings reliability and positional discipline, attributes that have anchored Nigeria’s defence in recent years.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time, with the winner qualifying for the Intercontinental playoffs to be staged next year in Mexico, as seen on FIFA's official website.

Midfield boost for Super Eagles

Nigeria received positive news in midfield as Wilfred Ndidi is cleared to play.

A clarification from the competition officials confirmed that yellow cards from the group stage do not carry into the playoffs, meaning the Besiktas midfielder is fully eligible.

Further upfield, Chidera Ejuke’s game-changing appearance against Gabon has created a selection problem. The Sevilla winger’s decisive extra-time strike has put pressure on Ademola Lookman for a starting role.

In attack, Akor Adams may once again partner Victor Osimhen after the duo showed flashes of chemistry in the semifinal.

DR Congo to maintain same starting XI

DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre is expected to retain the same lineup that eliminated Cameroon, CAF Online reports.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back, with Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe forming a strong central defensive pairing. Arthur Masuaku’s marauding runs from left-back offer added firepower.

Up front, Cedric Bakambu leads the line, supported by Theo Bongonda and talented youngster Ngal’ayel Mukau.

The Leopards have won their last three matches by narrow margins, thriving on structure, discipline, and quick breaks.

Historically, DR Congo hold a slight edge over Nigeria with three wins to two, and one draw in their six meetings.

Their last clash came in a 1-1 friendly in 2018, but this is the first competitive meeting between both countries in over 50 years, and easily their most consequential.

Massive concern for Nigeria before kickoff

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali may miss Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff final against DR Congo.

Nwabali sustained an injury in the closing stages of Nigeria’s 4-1 extra-time victory over Gabon, raising concerns over his ability to feature against the Leopards.

