Nigeria will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the 2026 World Cup playoff on Sunday, November 16

The Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 in the first semifinal, while DR Congo beat Cameroon 1-0 in the second semifinal on Thursday night, November 13

Nigeria will be without playmaker Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended after receiving his second booking of the tournament

Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Leopards of DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON champions pummeled the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after extra time, with goals from Sevilla duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, as well as a brace from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, per NY Times.

Gabon pushed the game into extra time after the experienced Mario Lemina scored in the 89th minute, his effort deflecting off Bright Osayi-Samuel to beat Stanley Nwabali.

The match could have ended in regulation time, but Osimhen missed two glorious opportunities in added time, including a one-on-one chance in the 90+11 minute. The former Napoli striker redeemed his image after he converted two spectacular goals in the extra time, taking his goal tally for Nigeria to 31, per London Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, DR Congo secured their place in the final after Chancel Mbemba scored a late winner to punish the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who had wasted a plethora of chances.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Nigeria to be without Ndidi

Super Eagles stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi has been suspended for Sunday’s clash against DR Congo after receiving his second yellow card of the playoffs in the match against Gabon.

According to SofaScore, the Besiktas midfielder received his first booking in the World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and his second in the early minutes of Thursday’s semifinal.

The 28-year-old was exceptional against the Panthers, providing the assist for Sevilla star Chidera Ejuke’s goal in extra time.

The former Genk star also provided an assist for Victor Osimhen during the regulation time, which he failed to convert.

Ndidi is expected to be replaced by either combative midfielder Frank Onyeka or Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle expressed his frustration over Ndidi’s unavailability but remains confident in the squad’s depth.

According to Daily Post, the 48-year-old said, the Besiktas star remains one of the most experienced players in the squad, who has brought stability to the team since he took over. Chelle said:

“Ndidi is an important player for us. His experience, ability, and leadership on the pitch are important for this team. But we will manage the situation. We have a large squad of players and we will make changes.”

CAF sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Osimhen after his brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs on Thursday night, November 13.

The Super Eagles' win over the Panthers has put them in a better position to become Africa's representative at the inter-continental play-offs in March 2026.

