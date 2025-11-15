Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s fitness is a cause for concern ahead of the World Cup playoff final

Nwabali sustained a late injury in the 4-1 win over Gabon and is uncertain to feature in the clash against DR Congo

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is awaiting a full medical report before finalising the starting lineup

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali may miss Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff final against DR Congo.

The match, scheduled for Sunday in Rabat, Morocco, is the final hurdle for Nigeria before the intercontinental playoffs.

Stanley Nwabali is reportedly battling to be fit for Nigeria's World Cup playoff final against DR Congo. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali sustained an injury in the closing stages of Nigeria’s 4-1 extra-time victory over Gabon, raising concerns over his ability to feature against the Leopards.

According to the BBC, goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, and a brace from Victor Osimhen ensured the three-time African champions kept their World Cup hopes alive, but the team has been sweating with the fitness of Nwabali heading into Sunday’s final.

Despite the injury, the Chippa United shot-stopper showed immense determination by completing the full match against Gabon, even as Udinese’s Maduka Okoye warmed up on the sidelines as a potential replacement.

The risk taken by Nwabali highlights his commitment to the Super Eagles and their World Cup aspirations, but it seems to have come at a huge cost.

Partial training sparks concern

Reports indicate that Nwabali only participated in partial training on Friday, while his counterparts, Okoye and Amas Obasogie, completed full sessions.

The limited training has fueled speculation that the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper might not be fit to start against DR Congo.

Nwabali has faced heavy criticism from supporters following his underwhelming performances in recent matches for the Super Eagles.

The 28-year-old goalie was involved in an error leading to a goal against Lesotho and was berated for being too aggressive against Rwanda during the qualifiers.

Nwabali, however, stepped up against Gabon and marshalled the defence confidently, albeit for the one time he was almost caught off guard by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelle awaits medical clearance for Nwabali

With the Super Eagles preparing for the high-stakes clash, Chelle would monitor Nwabali’s condition closely before deciding whether to drop the Chippa United star for the crucial final on Sunday.

Eric Chelle is reportedly waiting for the doctor's report before deciding whether to drop Nwabali. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali’s potential absence would place the responsibility on Okoye to mount the Nigerian goal in one of the country’s most important matches in recent years.

Nigeria faces a formidable DR Congo side that eliminated Cameroon in their semi-final, making the goalkeeper position even more crucial for the team’s World Cup hopes.

The final playoff match in Rabat is expected to be intense as it will determine the country that will qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs next year, per CAF Online, and a fit Nwabali could provide both experience and stability for the Super Eagles’ defense.

Nigeria’s preparation continues amid uncertainty, but the team remains focused on securing a spot in the intercontinental playoffs and keeping their 2026 World Cup dream alive.

Super Eagles to lose top player

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi has been suspended for Sunday’s clash against DR Congo after receiving his second yellow card of the playoffs in the match against Gabon.

The Besiktas midfielder received his first booking in the World Cup qualifier against Rwanda and his second in the early minutes of Thursday’s semifinal.

