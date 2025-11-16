Victor Osimhen has joined Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi in the final three nominees for the 2025 CAF Player of the Year

Osimhen’s 37-goal haul for Galatasaray in 41 games helped him win the Turkish Super Lig and Cup double

The 2025 CAF award ceremony will take place on 19 November 2025 in Rabat, Morocco

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has officially made the final three nominees for the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled the shortlist on Sunday, November 16, highlighting the best performers in African football over the past year.

CAF has released the final three shortlist for the 2025 Men's Player of the Year award. Photo credit: @Caf-online

Osimhen will compete with Mohamed Salah of Egypt, who recently won the Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, whose stellar season at Paris Saint-Germain contributed to their treble-winning campaign, as seen on CAF Online.

The announcement confirms Osimhen’s growing influence and consistency at the highest level of club and international football.

The Nigerian forward is making the final three nominee for the first time since winning the award in 2023.

Osimhen’s stellar season with Galatasaray

Osimhen’s rise to prominence this year has been nothing short of remarkable.

After overcoming a challenging summer, the Nigerian forward led Galatasaray to domestic glory, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Victor Osimhen is bidding to win the CAF POTY for the second time in his career after winning the prestigious award in 2023. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Osimhen’s exceptional form earned him the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot with 26 goals and saw him named Player of the Season.

His contributions were instrumental in Galatasaray’s historic double, helping the Istanbul club secure both the league title and the Turkish Cup.

The Nigerian forward’s ability to perform under pressure and deliver consistently in crucial matches has solidified his reputation as one of the continent’s top talents.

When will the CAF Award take place?

The CAF Men’s Player of the Year award ceremony will be held on 19 November 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, providing a platform to celebrate African football excellence.

Osimhen’s nomination is a testament to his influence in both club and international competitions, including his performances for the Super Eagles.

Joining Salah and Hakimi in the final shortlist, Osimhen faces stiff competition.

Salah has maintained his high standards in England, helping Liverpool claim the Premier League title as the league’s top scorer.

Hakimi also played a pivotal role in PSG’s domestic and European successes, helping the Parisians win five major titles last season including the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League.

However, Osimhen’s 37-goal campaign and leadership at Galatasaray position him as a strong contender for the coveted award.

If victorious, Osimhen would further cement his status as one of Nigeria’s finest forwards in history and would join Nwankwo Kanu as the other Nigerian to have won the award multiple times.

