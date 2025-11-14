Barcelona is intensifying interest in Victor Osimhen after his brace against Gabon in the World Cup playoffs

Galatasaray has set a €150 million price tag on the Nigerian striker, but Barcelona believes a deal is still possible

Osimhen is seen as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski and a key figure in Barcelona’s rebuild

Barcelona’s pursuit of a new striker has taken a decisive turn, and Victor Osimhen is now firmly at the top of their list.

His recent performances, both for club and country, have reignited Barcelona’s long-standing interest, an interest that appears to be growing by the day.

Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Nigeria qualify for the World Cup playoff final after a 4-1 victory against Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who scored twice in Nigeria’s 4-1 World Cup playoff win over Gabon on Thursday night as reported by the BBC, has once again reminded Europe why he remains one of the most dangerous attackers in world football.

For months, the Catalan giants have been assessing their long-term plans for the centre-forward role.

With Robert Lewandowski entering the final stretch of his contract and the club deciding not to renew his deal at the end of the season, Barcelona are preparing for a new era in attack.

Their first dreams involved two marquee names like Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. But internally, the club has accepted that neither transfer is realistic given market conditions and financial constraints.

Barcelona step up interest in Osimhen

Osimhen’s brace against Gabon took his tally to 11 goals in all competitions this season, strengthening his position as one of Europe’s most consistent finishers.

Osimhen has emerged as a top transfer interest for Barcelona ahead of next summer's transfer window. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

It has also put him back on the radar of top clubs, but Barcelona’s interest appears the most advanced.

According to a report from Fichajes, senior figures at the club have discussed Osimhen at length, and a summer move is being seriously considered.

Barcelona has also explored younger prospects like Fisnik Asllani and Karl Etta-Eyong, but while talented, they do not offer the proven quality the team urgently needs. Osimhen does.

“Deco and the sporting management believe that the Nigerian striker from Galatasaray fits the profile, potential and cost, fulfilling the urgent need to incorporate a goalscorer,” the report stated.

Financial hurdles and Galatasaray’s stance

The biggest obstacle Barcelona will face in its pursuit of Osimhen is Galatasaray’s valuation of the Nigerian striker, and other English clubs interested in the striker.

The Turkish champions have placed a hefty €150 million price tag on Osimhen, hoping to deter Europe’s top clubs from making a move for the 26-year-old forward.

The Nigerian striker only recently signed a four-year deal with the club, and they have no desire to sell. However, despite the intimidating price, Barcelona remains optimistic that negotiations can be handled without exceeding its financial limits.

Within the Barcelona board, there is a strong feeling that Osimhen could be the signing that accelerates their rebuild at Camp Nou.

With Lewandowski providing experience in his final months, Osimhen could gradually assume full leadership of Barcelona’s attack.

