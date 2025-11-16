CAF has appointed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed as the match official for the World Cup playoff final

Nigerian fans see Jayed as a “goodluck” figure after officiating a previous Super Eagles victory

Nigeria and DR Congo will battle for Africa’s single ticket to the intercontinental playoffs on Sunday in Rabat

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed as the centre referee for Sunday’s high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo in Rabat.

For Nigerian fans, the appointment is already being tagged a “goodluck” decision.

According to New Telegraph, Jayed previously handled Nigeria’s Matchday 5 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in March, a game the Super Eagles won 2-0 in Kigali, powered by a Victor Osimhen brace.

His return for the continent’s biggest playoff showdown has stirred optimism among supporters who believe the referee’s presence coincides with strong Nigerian performances.

Nigeria chasing seventh World Cup ticket

The Super Eagles enter Sunday’s final with momentum on their side.

After a dramatic 4-1 extra-time win over Gabon in Thursday’s semi-final, Eric Chelle’s men appear to be peaking at the perfect moment.

Chidera Ejuke delivered the breakthrough early in extra time before Victor Osimhen completed the job with a ruthless brace, taking Nigeria’s tally to 10 goals in their last three matches.

Since Nigeria made their World Cup debut in 1994, where they famously topped a group containing Argentina, the Super Eagles have qualified for six World Cups and reached the Round of 16 three times.

According to CAF online, a win on Sunday sends the three-time African champions into the six-team intercontinental playoff in March, the final gateway before the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

DR Congo seeking first World Cup since 1974

DR Congo enters the final with an entirely different kind of motivation.

The Leopards last played at the World Cup in 1974, when they endured a difficult campaign that included a 9-0 loss to Yugoslavia.

Fifty years later, Sebastien Desabre’s side believes it is finally time for redemption.

DR Congo squeezed past Cameroon 1-0 thanks to Chancel Mbemba’s late header, extending their run of grinding out tight victories.

They have now won three straight matches by a single goal, relying on disciplined defending and rapid counter-attacks.

A historic rivalry renewed

Although both Nigeria and DR Congo have met six times, Sunday’s World Cup playoff final marks their first competitive meeting in more than 50 years.

The Leopards hold the slight edge historically with three wins to Nigeria’s two, while their most recent encounter, a 2018 friendly, ended in a 1-1 draw.

With CAF placing the whistle in Jalal Jayed’s hands, both Nigeria and DR Congo step into a decisive 90 minutes (or more) with everything on the line.

