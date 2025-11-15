Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has mentioned what makes Victor Osimhen a dangerous striker

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored a brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win over Gabon in the semifinal of the World Cup playoffs on Thursday night, November 13

Nigeria and DR Congo meet on Sunday, November 16, in Rabat, with a 2026 inter-continental playoff ticket on the line

Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong has revealed what sets Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen apart from other strikers in the world currently.

Osimhen inspired Nigeria’s qualification for the final of the 2026 World Cup playoff after scoring a brace, with Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke also getting on the scoresheet in the Super Eagles’ 4-1 victory over Gabon on Thursday night, November 13.

The three-time AFCON winners will now face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who left it late to defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Chancel Mbemba, per Reuters.

A win for Nigeria means that they will be Africa's representative at the intercontinental playoff in Mexico next year, per FIFA.

Troost-Ekong labels Osimhen the best striker in the world

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has described Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world at the moment.

In a viral post on X, the former Watford captain explained that Osimhen has scored five goals for Nigeria in the last two matches: a hat trick against Benin Republic and a brace against Gabon.

Troost-Ekong admitted he normally avoids singling out players but said Osimhen’s qualities are impossible to overlook. The 32-year-old said:

“Like I said, I don't always feel comfortable singling out players. You ask me now, so Victor is a very special player and the best forward in the world right now, and I cannot just put that down to the last goals that he scored over the last two games."

The Al-Kholood captain said Osimhen's hunger and determination for greatness makes him more dangerous on the pitch.

Troost-Ekong mentioned that the striker’s mentality is what truly puts him above the rest. He said:

“The actual thing that makes Victor a standout player is his hunger and determination, which is something that he had from day one and probably has been part of his upbringing and who he is as a person.

“It's great to have a player like that in the team, and he is going to be an important leader. His legacy will be big for Nigeria, and he needs other players; he's not playing alone and he has done very well."

