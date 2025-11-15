CAF has confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi is eligible to face DR Congo in the World Cup playoff final despite his yellow card against Gabon

Ndidi picked up a yellow card in the 6th minute against Gabon, but completed the 120 minutes, providing an assist for Chidera Ejuke

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has earlier disclosed what Nigeria will miss in the absence of suspended vice captain Wilfred Ndidi

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed Wilfred Ndidi’s eligibility to play against the Democratic Republic of Congo, despite his yellow card against Gabon.

Ndidi received a yellow card in the sixth minute against Gabon, but fought on for the rest of the 120 minutes and provided a brilliant assist for Chidera Ejuke.

CAF confirms Wilfred Ndidi is eligible to play for Nigeria vs DR Congo. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Besiktas midfielder was supposed to be suspended for the final against DR Congo after picking up his second yellow card of the World Cup qualifying series.

However, a statement by Super Eagles has confirmed that CAF has ruled him eligible, as yellow cards in the group stage do not carry over to the playoffs.

“CAF has confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi is eligible to feature for the Super Eagles in Sunday’s playoff clash against DR Congo. Cautions accumulated during the World Cup qualifiers do not carry over into the playoffs; only confirmed suspensions apply,” the statement reads.

Chelle lamented Ndidi's absence

As noted by CAF, Nigeria dominated Gabon 4-1 after extra time to reach the final of the African tourney, and will face DR Congo in the final.

Head coach Eric Chelle has praised Ndidi as an important player and lamented his absence when it was initially thought he would be suspended.

“Ndidi is an important player for us. His experience, ability and leadership on the pitch are important for this team, but we will manage the situation,” Chelle told the NFF.

“We have a large squad of players, and we will make changes. Ndidi is still here with us and will support the team mentally and with his presence.”

Chelle would have called on his other options in midfield, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, and Yusuf Alhasan, had it been that Ndidi was not available.

Eric Chelle shares concern over Ndidi's suspension before CAF's ruling. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

The former Leicester City star celebrated his 70th cap for the Nigerian national team against Gabon and capped off his brilliant performance with an assist.

Chelle will be boosted by the return of defender Semi Ajayi, who was suspended for Gabon clash after his second yellow card of the group stage against Benin.

The manager invited the experienced defender to the squad in anticipation of a second match, which has paid off, and he could be in action against DR Congo.

The playoff journey is a long route, and if Nigeria beats DR Congo on Sunday, it will head to the intercontinental playoff in Mexico in March 2026 for another match.

