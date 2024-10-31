Defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has recently been linked with a transfer to Galatasaray from Fenerbahçe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria star is currently in the final year of his contract at the Turkish powerhouse

The versatile defender has stated he will never join Galatasaray amid the growing transfer talks linking him to the club

Bright Osayi-Samuel has recently seen a surge in transfer links as interest from various clubs grows.

The Nigerian defender, now in the final year of his contract with Fenerbahçe, has yet to agree on a new deal with the Yellow Canaries.

Speculation about his future intensified after reports surfaced claiming that Osayi-Samuel’s agent, Steven Beck, informed Fenerbahçe’s sporting director, Mario Branco, of a €2.5 million offer from Galatasaray for the versatile player.

Bright Osayi-Samuel during the UEFA Champions League match between Fenerbahce and Lille FC at Ulker Stadium on August 13, 2024 in Istanbul. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

These rumours gained further traction following José Mourinho’s criticism of the Nigerian defender during their recent Turkish League clash against Bodrumspor.

In response to the growing transfer talk, Osayi-Samuel emphasised his commitment to Fenerbahçe and made clear which club he would never consider joining.

Osayi-Samuel speaks on his Fenerbahce future

In an interview broadcast on Twitch via Fanatik, the former Queens Park Rangers star directly addressed transfer speculation, emphatically denying any intention to join Fenerbahçe's fierce rivals, Galatasaray, or any other Turkish club.

‘I don't know where they come up with these figures. I have never asked for anything,’ he clarified.

‘I will never betray Fenerbahçe; I will never play for another team in Turkey.’

The 26-year-old has featured in eight matches across all competitions for Fenerbahçe under Mourinho this season, registering one assist, according to data from FotMob.

While Osayi-Samuel has hinted that Fenerbahçe will be his only Turkish club, rumours persist, linking him with a potential return to the English Premier League.

Ligue 1 sides RC Lens and Olympique Marseille are also reportedly showing interest in the versatile defender.

Osayi-Samuel describes Mourinho

Legit.ng reported that Osayi-Samuel described Mourinho as scary to work with after they spent over one month together at Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

The Super Eagles star, who has started all competitive games under the manager, also said that even though he could be scary, he is also very nice and friendly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng