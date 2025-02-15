Chidera Ejuke joined Sevilla as a free agent in the summer after his contract with Russian club CSKA Moscow expired

Ejuke started brightly but suffered a hamstring injury against Barcelona in October that ruled him out for four months

Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has backed the Nigerian attacker to bounce back to his best after returning to action

Chidera Ejuke has yet to hit his early season form after returning from injury but has earned the support of head coach Garcia Pimienta to bounce back.

Ejuke joined the record UEFA Europa League winners after his contract at Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow expired at the end of his loan at RSC Anderlecht.

Chidera Ejuke skips past Robert Lewandowski during Sevilla's 4-1 loss to Barcelona. Photo by Eric Verhoeven.

Source: Getty Images

The winger, unlike his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho, started brightly in Sevilla until an unfortunate hamstring injury suffered against Barcelona in October ruled him out for four months.

He has returned to action slightly ahead of schedule but has yet to hit his best before the injury after featuring in four games since his return.

Pimienta backs Ejuke to bounce back

Sevilla head coach has thrown his weight behind the former Hertha Berlin winger to rediscover his form after struggling since he returned from injury.

Speaking during his press conference ahead of facing Real Valladolid, he voiced support for the 27-year-old winger.

“Ejuke has played four games, and perhaps he is not showing his best version, but he is part of the process after a serious injury,” he said, as quoted by Sevilla FC.

“We have to be patient with him because he trains phenomenally, and I am convinced that he will end up getting to that best version.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Ejuke's numbers have been underwhelming. Having just a goal and zero assists in 13 La Liga games is a poor return, and he needs to do better.

The club signed Nigerian forward Akor Adams before Iheanacho left and joined EFL Championship side Middlesbrough on loan, but he unfortunately isn't available due to injury.

“The known absences of Tanguy, Lokonga and Akor Adams due to injury. The two absences of Badé and Saúl due to suspension,” Pimienta said.

Pimienta responds to Finidi George

Legit.ng reported that Pimienta replied Finidi George after the Super Eagles legend accused him of disrespecting Iheanacho over his lack of playing time.

The Spanish manager denied disrespecting the Nigerian forward and said that the player was in a difficult situation and was open to leaving the club on loan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng