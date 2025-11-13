Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the starting lineup to face the Panthers of Gabon in the World Cup playoff

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen expectedly leads the line while Ademola Lookman returns after his suspension against Benin

Bright Osayi-Samuel returns and pushes Benjamin Fredericks to centre-back while William Troost-Ekong remains on the bench

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face the Panthers of Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Nigeria begins the second phase of their journey to qualify for the World Cup after finishing outside of the automatic ticket position during the group stage.

The Super Eagles face a run of three must-win matches if they want to be at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

First, they have to overcome a two-game African playoffs tournament, before heading to the intercontinental playoffs, where they will play one game because of their FIFA ranking.

Chelle announces starting 11

Eric Chelle has named his starting 11 for the crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon via Super Eagles X page, with not many surprise elements in the team sheet.

Stanley Nwabali retains his spot on goal despite his recent attitude problems, which led to calls tretains his spoto drop him to the bench after Maduka Okoye’s return.

Semi Ajayi, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card during the 4-0 win against Benin, drops out. Bright Osayi-Samuel replaces him, pushing Benjamin Fredericks to the bench.

Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi complete the back four, while captain William Troost-Ekong continues on the bench as his on-pitch role grows limited.

Alex Iwobi, who sparked controversy with a video from the hotel room, retains his spot in midfield alongside Wilfred Ndidi, who captains the side, while Frank Onyeka, who scored the goal that confirmed Nigeria’s spot in the playoffs, continues on the bench.

Samuel Chukwueze shakes off his injury concerns at Fulham and starts, while Moses Simon loses his spot despite two assists against Benin.

Ademola Lookman returns to the team after serving a one-match suspension against Benin due to yellow card accumulation, while Victor Osimhen leads the line alongside Akor Adams.

Full lineup

Nwabali - Osayi-Samuel, Fredrick, Bassey, Zaidu - Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman - Osimhen, Akor.

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma also announced his team, and unsurprisingly, the duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the attack, while Mario Lemina starts in midfield.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Gabon

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria vs Gabon in the World Cup playoffs scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, including television stations and streaming platforms.

The match will be broadcast on SuperSport on DStv and other accredited streaming platforms, including FIFA+ and Sporty TV on YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng