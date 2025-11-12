Mikel Obi has weighed in on the ongoing saga between Super Eagles players and the Nigeria Football Federation

Former captain Mikel Obi has shared his thoughts about the ongoing saga between the Super Eagles players and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Eagles players refused to train in Morocco on Tuesday ahead of their World Cup playoff against Gabon in a protest against the NFF.

Super Eagles stars boycott training over unpaid allowances by the NFF. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

According to London Evening Standard, the players boycotted training over unpaid allowances by the NFF, reportedly dating back to 2019.

The news immediately became a topic of discussion on social media, with the NFF getting the most heat amid recent allegations of mismanagement of FIFA Forward Programme funds.

Some sections of the fans blamed the players for the timing of their protest because it could upset a crucial stage of the World Cup playoff.

Mikel Obi sends message to Super Eagles stars

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has reacted to the ongoing saga between the players and the NFF over unpaid allowances.

He spoke briefly about the recent allegations of the mismanagement of $1.2 million from FIFA, and strongly called for corruption to be rooted out of Nigerian football.

The Chelsea legend directed his message to the players to keep focus on the crucial game and urged the NFF to do everything possible to make the players comfortable

“It's a mountain to climb, and we have to make sure we are ready, and when you talk about making the players feel comfortable when they come to play, now is the right time,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

“Whatever the NFF has to do to make the players come back, feel comfortable, to perform and give their best for the country, they have to do that right now, this is the time.

“I think we can, we have the team to do it, we have the players to do it. We have one of the best strikers in the world right now. He's absolutely on fire, and again, not just him, the whole team has to perform, don't depend on Victor Osimhen alone.”

Mikel Obi breaks silence about Super Eagles' saga with the NFF. Photo by Mike Kireev.

Source: Getty Images

“Everyone needs to perform, find the motivation in you to know this is the biggest game of your life, we have to qualify for the World Cup, there's no two ways about it,” he concluded.

The player and the NFF have reportedly resolved the issue, and training will commence ahead of the match against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Peter Obi reacted to Super Eagles' strike

Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi reacted to Super Eagles' striker over a backlog of unpaid allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The former governor of Anambra State slammed the federation for setting a bad precedent with the gesture and applauded the players for their unity.

