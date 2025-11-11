Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has opened up on his decision to resign as Chairman of Delta State Football Association (DFA)

The Bolton legend disclosed that a powerful individual had frustrated his developmental plans for the DFA

The 52-year-old also admitted that he failed woefully as chairman despite investing his personal funds in the association

Austin Jay Jay Okocha has shared more details about his short-lived tenure as the chairman of Delta State Football Association.

Okocha is regarded as one of the most celebrated Super Eagles players, having won the Africa Cup of Nations, Olympic Games, and attended the World Cup three times.

The Super Eagles legend cemented his place in Europe, having played for Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers, Qatar SC, and Hull City.

Austin Jay Jay Okocha during the 1998 FIFA World Cup match between Nigeria and Bulgaria at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Photo by: Shaun Botterill/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha has also be described as one of the best dribblers in the world, due to his skills and tenacity on the field of play.

The 52-year-old excelled during his playing days, but his football administrative skills have been below par.

Okocha's election as DFA Chairman

Former Super Eagles captain Jay Jay was elected the chairman of Delta State Association in February 2015.

According to Eagle Online, the former Paris Saint-Germain star pulled a total of 26 out of 27 votes casted, supervised by the former Borno State FA chairman, Babagana Kalli.

Okocha took over from Amaju Pinnick as chairman, who resigned in 2014 to contest for the position of NFF president. Pinnick serves as NFF president for two terms and, in the process, became the Vice President of Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Two years later, Austin Jay Jay Okocha resigned as the chairman of DFA, per Wikipedia.

Okocha states reasons for his resignation

Austin Jay Jay Okocha has opened up on the real reasons behind his decision to step down as Chairman of the Delta State Football Association (DFA).

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha speaks at a viewing party of a PSG-Sociedad game during the PSG Legends Tour in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Martin Dokoupil - PSG/PSG.

Source: Getty Images

In a viral video on X, he attributed his abrupt resignation to internal politics and lack of support from his boss (whom he failed to mention his name). He said:

“I had a boss because, whether you like it or not, government is always your landlord. I had someone who was not willing to work with me, and I was a bit uncomfortable."

The former Super Eagles captain explained that his only motivation for taking the position was to help grow the game at the grassroots level.

Okocha added that he used his personal resources to run the association for two years, hosting the FA Cup. He said:

“He didn’t understand that I was just there to help develop the game in Delta State. I was using my money to run the FA. I did it for two years, I ran the FA Cup with my money, no funding.

“I didn’t have the structure to attract investors or the corporate world, and I said there was no need. I’m not the kind of person who would stay in a place I’m not comfortable with and just be an FA Chairman if I’m not adding value. I decided to leave for them."

