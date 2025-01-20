Austine Jay Jay Okocha has admitted to failing in his role as Delta Football Association (FA) chairman

The former Super Eagles captain cites corruption and systemic challenges as major obstacles to success

Okocha's tenure was cut short as he stepped down, raising concerns about personal interests in the Nigerian football administration

Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, widely celebrated for his football exploits, recently shared an honest reflection on his short-lived tenure as chairman of the Delta Football Association (FA).

The former Super Eagles captain only spent a few months in charge of the state football federation before handing it over to his assistant, Edema Fuludu.

Okocha, who was voted in as DFA chairman in February 2015 per , has openly admitted his failure in the role after he was accused of being an absentee chairman by members of his board.

The former Paris Sant-Germain midfielder acknowledged the challenges he faced and his inability to bring about the desired change in the Nigerian football administration.

"I failed woefully as Delta FA chairman." Okocha told Lagos Talks.

“If I remember, I did not complete my tenure, I walked away. I raise my hand I didn’t achieve anything as Delta FA chairman.”

Okocha was accused by members of his board of incompetence even as they attributed the relegations by some of the Delta state-owned football clubs to the lackadaisical way and manner the former Super Eagles captain ran the affairs of the state football.

Okocha blames corruption for failures

Okocha attributed his lack of success with the Delta State FA to deeply rooted issues within the Nigerian football system.

The former Fenerbahce star lamented the high level of corruption and systemic inefficiencies that hinder genuine efforts to drive progress when running football in Nigeria.

“The structure will not allow people like us to succeed,” Okocha said. “The level of corruption in all sectors in Nigeria is too much. There are too many people with personal interests around, and they won’t allow you to work.”

Okocha’s latest remark sheds light on the difficulties faced by former international players and professionals when transitioning into administrative roles in Nigerian football.

A call for structural reforms in Nigerian football

Okocha’s latest admission has reignited discussions about the need for transparency and accountability in Nigerian football administration.

While the ex-Super Eagles captain’s football career remains a source of national pride, his tenure at the Delta FA serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges of navigating entrenched systems of corruption.

The former PSG and Fenerbahce star is not the first ex-footballer to face such issues, but his honesty underscores the importance of addressing systemic flaws.

Okocha blasts NFF over Chelle’s appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okocha was unimpressed with Eric Chelle's appointment as the new Super Eagles coach.

Malian tactician Chelle was announced as the head coach of the national team after the NFF's technical committee recommended him.

Since Chelle’s announcement, Okocha has not hidden his dislike for the NFF’s choice, saying politicians do not run football.

