Former Super Eagles captain Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha has voiced his concerns about the state of Nigerian football, highlighting the stark contrast between the football environments in Nigeria and Europe.

The legendary playmaker believes that the lack of adequate facilities, coaching, and infrastructure in Nigeria hinders young players from reaching their full potential.

Jay Jay Okocha has hinted that leaving Nigeria early played a big role in his success as a footballer in Europe. Photo by Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with ARISE NEWS, Okocha reflected on his football journey, emphasising how leaving Nigeria at an early age played a crucial role in his success.

The former Bolton Wanderers superstar shared insights on the discipline and dedication required to become an elite footballer.

“The difference is that in Europe you have everything you need to improve as a player and you’re playing under better coaches and a better environment. In Nigeria, we lack facilities and that disturbs one’s opportunity to perform and bring out the best in a young player.

“I was lucky that I left Nigeria early,”

Okocha explained that his move abroad provided him with opportunities that Nigerian-based players rarely get, allowing him to develop his skills under top-tier coaches.

A look at Okocha’s successful career

Okocha had a highly successful career in Europe, earning a reputation as one of the most skilful midfielders of his generation.

The Super Eagles legend started his European journey with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany (1992–1996), where his dazzling dribbles and memorable solo goals caught global attention.

Okocha later moved to Fenerbahce in Turkey (1996–1998), excelling in the Super Lig and becoming known for his free-kick expertise, TransferMarkt reports.

Okocha's most iconic stint was at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) (1998–2002), where he became Africa’s most expensive player at the time, signing for €12.4 million.

At PSG, the skilful midfielder mentored a young Ronaldinho and entertained fans with his flair, creativity, and technical brilliance.

In England, Okocha became a Premier League legend with Bolton Wanderers (2002–2006), captaining the club and leading them to a League Cup final and UEFA Cup qualification.

After brief spells with Qatar SC and Hull City, he retired, leaving a legacy as one of Nigeria’s greatest-ever footballers, celebrated for his incredible dribbling, leadership, and entertainment value on the pitch.

Eric Chelle set to seek Okocha’s help

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle is turning to Nigerian football legends Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and others to inspire his team as they prepare for the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With Nigeria currently sitting fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches, the upcoming games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe are must-win encounters to revive any qualification hopes.

