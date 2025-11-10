Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has named four players who will help Nigeria beat Gabon in the World Cup playoffs

Mikel Obi captained the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the last World Cup the team qualified for

Nigeria is at risk of missing out on two consecutive FIFA World Cups if it fails to qualify for the 2026 edition

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has named four players who must step up for Nigeria to defeat Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Super Eagles' poor start to the group stage cost them automatic qualification, and it was a dramatic turn under Eric Chelle that helped the team reach the playoffs.

Mikel Arteta in action for Nigeria against Lionel Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP.

Nigeria must beat the Panthers to keep their World Cup hopes alive as it faces the long route of qualifying for the Mundial via the playoffs.

The Super Eagles must beat Gabon before facing the winner of the Cameroon vs Democratic Republic of Congo tie, after which they will progress to the intercontinental playoff.

Mikel singles out 4 Super Eagles stars

Mikel Obi has singled out four Super Eagles stars as the decisive figures ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13 in Morocco.

As noted by the NFF, the team has begun preparations in Rabat and is camped at the Rive Hotel because of its proximity to the training facilities and Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Chelsea legend claims that if the Super Eagles players performed the way they did during the 4-0 win over Benin, it would be easy to defeat Gabon.

"I hope we can get Victor Osimhen again to be on his game the way he did in the last game by scoring a hat-trick,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

“The whole team needs to perform, not just Victor, not just put the whole weight on Victor. We need other players to step up, Alex Iwobi to step up, to create chances, score goals. He's the number 10. That's what he's there for.

“You know, we need those players to step up. We need the captain to be able to marshal the defence, to tell the players what it means, experienced players like Ndidi.”

Super Eagles stars during a group stage match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Cezaro de Luca/picture alliance.

William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Chidozie Awaziem are the four players in the current squad who were at the 2018 World Cup, under Mikel’s captaincy.

Mikel charged these players alongside striker Osimhen to step up and lead the team in the decisive playoff matches against Gabon and beyond.

The Chelsea legend concluded with the fact that it would be a big disgrace for such a talented group of players not to participate in the FIFA World Cup.

Mikel sent a message to Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi sent a message to the Super Eagles players ahead of their must-win World Cup playoff against Gabon in Morocco.

The former captain urged the players to play with the same spirit as they did against Benin and focus on Gabon first before thinking of other games beyond.

