Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa has sent a message to Super Eagles players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs

The Shakhtar Donetsk legend urged the players to put up a strong mindset as they take on any opponent

Super Eagles stars have begun arriving at the Camp in Rabat, Morocco with their first training taking place on Monday evening, November 10

Former Super Eagles star Julius Aghahowa has sent a message to the men's senior national team ahead of their World Cup playoffs.

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday, November 13, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The Super Eagles will meet either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final of the playoffs if they beat Gabon in the semifinal, per ESPN.

Aghahowa sends message to Super Eagles players

Shakhtar Donetsk legend Julius Aghahowa said the Super Eagles must put up a tough mentality whenever they wear the jersey of the national team.

Speaking with AY Suga, Aghahowa noted that the coach needs to have a strong mentality to be able to handle the current crop of players. He said:

"We have the players, and they are doing well week in, week out in their various clubs. They struggle in the national team because of the mentality; this is my own point of view.

"I think there is something wrong somewhere; psychologically, the players need to be handled with a strong mindset. We also need a coach that have a strong mindset to handle the players to give them that orientation."

The former Wigan star said it is natural for ex-internationals to give their opinion on the current state of football in the country.

He added that Nigeria are taking part in the playoff due to some decisions made by some individuals. He said:

"As a Nigerian and former footballer, it is normal for me to be upset about the situation, but I know there are so many things that could have been one to prevent this situation that we are in now. Decisions taken by some people have resulted in where we are today.

"If those decisions had not been taken, probably it would have been a smooth ride for Nigeria.

"The players are not just going to play a game when they are coming to Nigeria, especially when they wear the jersey; it is a war. There ought to be a spirit that will enter them to give their 120%, I don't see that."

Julius Aghahowa scored Nigeria's only goal in their 2-1 defeat against Sweden at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan at the age of 20.

The 43-year-old broke into prominence during the 1999 FIFA U20 World Cup hosted by Nigeria.

