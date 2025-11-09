Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface had a minor run-in with German police after Werder Bremen’s win on Saturday

The 24-year-old forward is still searching for his first goal for Bremen, despite two assists this season

Boniface has been left out of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff squad by head coach Eric Chelle amid struggles with form

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface found himself in a minor altercation with police while driving home after Werder Bremen’s 2-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg on Friday night.

Fans returning from the Weserstadion captured a brief video of Boniface engaged in what appeared to be a heated discussion with a female police officer.

Victor Boniface got into an altercation with a German female police officer on his way back from a Bundesliga game. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

According to Deich Stube, Boniface had inadvertently taken the wrong route and was stopped by authorities.

After a short conversation, the 24-year-old striker was let go without further issue.

The incident, while minor, quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, adding to the spotlight surrounding his current struggles on and off the pitch.

Boniface still searching for goals

Despite creating two assists this season for Werder Bremen, Boniface is yet to find the back of the net for his new Bundesliga club, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Victor Boniface recently opened up about his struggles after failing to score for his new club Werder Bremen. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward’s most recent contribution came in the 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, where his unconventional overhead kick fell kindly for Samuel Mbangula to volley into the goal.

While the assist earned him headlines, Boniface’s goal drought continues as he has not scored since March.

The 24-year-old has openly spoken about the pressure of his barren run, emphasising his determination to rediscover his scoring touch.

With the international break providing a two-week pause, Boniface will have the opportunity to rest and return with renewed focus for Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Challenges with the Super Eagles

Boniface’s goal drought has not only affected his club form but has also impacted his standing with the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old forward was left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 World Cup playoff matches, a decision influenced by his struggles to make an impact in recent international appearances.

Nigeria is seeking to qualify for the World Cup, and coach Eric Chelle has extended invitations to Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams, and Victor Osimhen to lead the Super Eagles' attack.

Boniface has lamented his run of bad luck with the national team, acknowledging his frustration at failing to score in multiple outings for the three-time African champions.

However, Boniface remains optimistic about reclaiming his form, both for Bremen and for the Super Eagles in the future.

For now, Boniface’s focus will be on using the break to recover and mentally prepare for the remainder of the season.

With Werder Bremen and the Super Eagles counting on his talent, the next goals he scores will be critical for restoring both his confidence and his reputation as one of Nigeria’s brightest attacking talents.

Boniface criticised by Werder Bremen coach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen expressed clear frustration after Victor Boniface failed to deliver in their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Mainz.

Following a promising full debut against Union Berlin, expectations were high for the 24-year-old, Nigerian striker, but his performance fell flat at the Weserstadion.

Source: Legit.ng