Paul Onuachu, Ola Aina, Victor Boniface, and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro left out of Nigeria’s squad for the World Cup playoffs

Eric Chelle has stuck with his trusted regulars like Osimhen, Iwobi, and Ndidi for the crucial match vs Gabon

Nigeria faces Gabon on November 13 in Morocco for a place in the World Cup playoff final

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs intensifies, Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has unveiled his squad to face Gabon, and it has sparked immediate debate.

While big names like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, and William Troost-Ekong made the list, four key players, including an Inter Milan star and Paul Onuachu, were shock omissions.

As seen on CAF's official website, the Super Eagles will battle the Panthers of Gabon on November 13 in Morocco, with the winner set to face either Cameroon or DR Congo three days later for a spot in the final playoff stage.

Chelle keeps faith in his core players

Eric Chelle has largely stuck with his trusted group, maintaining stability across all departments.

In goal, Stanley Nwabali retains his starting place despite recent inconsistency, while Maduka Okoye returns to the squad after serving a suspension at Udinese.

In midfield, Chelle opted for a mix of creativity, calling up Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, and Frank Onyeka.

Their blend of physicality and tactical discipline will be crucial against a Gabon side known for its aggression and athleticism.

Up front, Victor Osimhen remains the focal point of Nigeria’s attack, supported by Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, and Tolu Arokodare.

One notable addition is Sevilla’s Chidera Ejuke, earning his first call-up since October 2024 after a strong run of club form.

Four big names missing from Super Eagles squad

Despite Chelle’s emphasis on continuity, several top players have missed out, sparking questions among fans.

1. Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor)

Perhaps the most surprising omission is Paul Onuachu.

The towering striker has been one of the top scorers in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor with seven goals, yet Chelle continues to overlook him, ESPN reports.

Reports suggest the coach prefers forwards more suited to his high-pressing, mobile attacking system, something Onuachu’s style may not fit.

2. Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest)

Aina’s absence comes as no surprise to those following his recovery.

The full-back is still nursing a hamstring injury sustained during September’s World Cup qualifiers. Chelle has decided not to risk him, prioritising his full recovery for future matches.

3. Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen)

Boniface’s exclusion continues a worrying trend.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward has endured a poor run at Werder Bremen, failing to find the net this season.

His dip in form has cost him a place in the Super Eagles squad, as Chelle turns to more in-form attacking options.

4. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Inter Milan/Pisa)

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has been a revelation in the Serie A this season, but has been neglected by Chelle for the World Cup playoffs.

Akinsanmiro, who joined Inter in 2023, is currently on loan at Serie A side Pisa and has already made seven league appearances this season.

Nigeria set for a fierce battle in Morocco

Nigeria’s record against Gabon gives the Super Eagles a slight edge, three wins, one loss, and one draw in five meetings.

Their last clash in 2005 ended 2-0 in Nigeria’s favour, with Julius Aghahowa and Nwankwo Kanu on the scoresheet.

This time, the stakes are far higher as a win keeps Nigeria’s World Cup hopes alive, and a loss will end any hopes of qualifying for next year’s competition.

Chelle eyes Inter Milan star for Super Eagles

