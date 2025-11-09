Eric Chelle has included suspended defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi in Nigeria’s 24-man World Cup playoff squad

The Super Eagles are set to face Gabon in the semi-final on November 13 in Rabat, Morocco

Ajayi remains a trusted defensive option for the final if Nigeria progresses

Nigeria’s 24-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African Play-off Tournament has been officially announced.

Led by head coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles are set to face Gabon in the first semi-final at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) will battle it out in the other semi-final at the El-Barid Stadium, also in Rabat, on the same day, as seen on CAF's official website.

Nigeria’s squad brings together players from across Europe and beyond, all converging in Rabat on November 10 ahead of the high-stakes clash.

One surprise inclusion is Hull City defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, who is suspended for the Gabon game after picking up two yellow cards during the 10-match qualifying campaign.

Why was Ajayi added to Nigeria’s squad

Ajayi, also known as Semi Ajayi, has emerged as one of the most reliable defenders for the Super Eagles since making his debut.

His leadership and composure at the back have been crucial for Nigeria’s defensive solidity.

Notably, Ajayi even replaced captain William Troost-Ekong in the final two qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic, demonstrating Chelle’s trust in his abilities, African Football reports.

Despite missing the Gabon opener due to suspension, Ajayi’s inclusion in the squad highlights the coach’s long-term plan.

Chelle is confident the Hull City defender will be ready to step in should Nigeria progress to the final of the playoff tournament.

A source close to the team explained that Chelle trusts Ajayi to mount Nigeria's defence without any stress. His experience and calm presence are invaluable if the team reaches the decisive match.

Eyes on the final

Nigeria will kick off their playoff journey against Gabon on November 13.

A victory would set up a showdown with either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final, with the winner advancing to the Intercontinental playoffs and keeping hopes alive for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle’s strategy of naming Ajayi despite the suspension underscores his belief in squad depth and preparedness.

By ensuring all key players are present, even those unavailable for the first match, the coach signals that Nigeria is ready to tackle both semi-final and potential final challenges.

The team’s arrival in Rabat on November 10 will allow Chelle and his coaching staff to fine-tune tactics and assess all players' fitness.

With a mix of experienced and young players, the Super Eagles aim to maintain their defensive strength while leveraging attacking opportunities.

