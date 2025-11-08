Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released a 24-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon scheduled for November 13

Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu is notably missing from the list despite leading the Turkish Super Lig scoring charts this season

Fans have since reacted to the omission of the 2023 AFCON silver medalist from the crucial, must-win encounter

Eric Chelle has named his 24-man list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13.

The squad announced on Saturday, November 8, consists of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders, and eight strikers.

The Super Eagles will take on the Panthers in the first semifinal of the playoff at Stade Prince Heritier Moulay Hassan, Rabat, before facing the winner of the second semifinal between DR Congo and Cameroon, ESPN.

Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Chelle aims to secure Africa's sole ticket for the inter-continental playoffs after failing to claim an automatic ticket to the World Cup during the qualifiers that ended last October.

Osimhen to lead Nigeria to Morocco

UEFA Champions League top scorer Victor Osimhen will spearhead Nigeria’s attack against Gabon, supported by Samuel Chukwueze, who provided two assists for the Galatasaray forward in the victory over Benin Republic.

Sevilla striker Akor Adams has been included by coach Eric Chelle after finding the net against Lesotho, while Tolu Arokodare returns to the squad following his explosive performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last October.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman also makes his return after serving a one-match suspension against Benin Republic, while Moses Simon brings his wealth of experience back into the team.

Onuachu dropped by Chelle

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has failed to invite Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu despite his impressive form in the Super Lig.

Paul Onuachu during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor at RAMS Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye. Photo by: Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu.

The 31-year-old won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month award in August and September, cementing his place in the hearts of the fans.

The former Southampton forward is currently the league's highest goal scorer with seven goals from 11 appearances.

Onuachu last played for the national team in June when the Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw with South Africa before losing 2-1 to Benin in the World Cup qualifiers under Finidi George, per Sofascore.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the exclusion of Paul Onuachu from the 24-man list. Read them below:

@OmoOwa_Prince wrote:

"Onuachu deserves a spot in this list. The guy has been outstanding for Trabzonspor.

"I also think Gift Orban should have been picked ahead of Ejuke. Gift is currently Hellas Verona best player. Players should be picked based on form. Finally, Okoye should man our goal post. E get why."

@kaaaayd__ said:

"Good list. I would have picked Paul Onuachu over Tolu Arokodare.

"It seems the coach wants to play one striker. Let us see sha."

@SamkenBDK added:

"No Onuachu, no Akinsanmiro. Alhassan Yusuf for federal character. Nonsense!"

@Africa_ftbl wrote:

"Why do I feel Onuachu should have been invited ahead of Tolu?"

