Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has opened up on the two things that have shaped his professional career 10 years since his debut for Arsenal.

Iwobi has been a consistent player for club and country since he came through the Arsenal academy and made his Premier League debut in 2015.

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham against his former club Arsenal. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to Stat Muse, he is the most capped Nigerian in the history of the Premier League with 301 appearances, surpassing Shola Amoebi, who had 298.

The record is a testament to his consistency and availability, having spent all his career so far in England, playing for Arsenal, Everton, and currently Fulham.

Iwobi names 2 key factors in his career

Iwobi has opened up on how his family and Christian faith have shaped his career to reach the height he has and helped him stay at the top.

The versatile midfielder disclosed this during an interview with CNN Sports.

“I’ve learned this the older I’ve got (that), if you don’t accept me for who I am, that’s literally on you. I’m not afraid to show who I am,” he said.

“When I’m playing in Nigeria, we’re literally praying before training, on the bus praying before matches,” he recounts. “It’s (Christianity) a part of who I am.

“As long as people can embrace and showcase who they are, no one should be afraid to do that, and it’s amazing to see in this day and age everyone’s comfortable doing that now.”

The family values have also helped Iwobi recognise the need in his community and opened a store where he went to elementary school to provide for the vulnerable.

“Sometimes, you get comfortable like we can just go to the shop and get a turkey and maybe not feel it,” he continued.

Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during Fulham's 3-0 win over Wolves. Photo by James Fearn.

Source: Getty Images

“We take it for granted what people go through, it’s hard. To see it firsthand how much a turkey means to someone was amazing. This really means a lot to them.”

Iwobi has also been a constant presence in the Nigerian national team since he switched his international allegiance in 2015, having played for England at youth levels.

He has 89 caps for the Super Eagles and has featured at three Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, 2021, and 2023, and will feature at his fourth in Morocco in December if he stays fit.

He was also part of the squad led by Gernot Rohr that played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, one of the few active Nigerian players who have that honour.

